SUZUKI MOTOAMERICA SEASON WRAP-UP

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 26.

Rounds 6-to-9 of the 2021 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike series from the Team Hammer and M4 ECSTAR Suzuki triple championship-winning teams.

Suzuki Motor USA and Team Hammer, racing as M4 ECSTAR Suzuki, added to their growing mid-season trophy haul with another outstanding performance as the MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Championship returned to Brainerd International Raceway for the first time in nearly 20 years.

When the final chequered flag flew, the combined effort produced an additional three victories, six podiums, and two poles.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s 19-year-old Sean Dylan Kelly continued his march towards the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, scoring his ninth victory of his 2021 campaign.

Kelly said: “I think we’re doing things the right way, and we’re going to keep on working. I’m super stoked with my entire M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team – my guys are working so hard and always believe in me.”

Kelly was twice joined on the podium by the rapidly-improving teenager and Supersport rookie Sam Lochoff. The South African turned consistent laps into a pair of thirds, upping his 2021 tally to three podiums.