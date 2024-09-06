After the continuing success of the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale, which in 2023 saw a record-breaking 27 crews from seven different countries competing, registration is now open for the fifth edition, which will once again take place alongside the Baja Portalegre 500 in Portugal on the 17th-19th of October.



Register now for the 2024 YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale

This unique event, which will run alongside the 38th edition of the Baja Portalegre 500, Round 5 of the 2024 FIA World Baja Cup, is open to any crew that would like to take part, pitting the best YXZ1000R drivers and co-drivers in Europe against each other to see who will come out on top. It follows the success of the inaugural Yamaha Desert Challenge in March at the Carta Rallye in Morocco, which gave the European crews a taste of competing in Africa alongside some of the world’s best.

The YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale is more than just a race, though. It’s the ultimate celebration of the YXZ community, offering an unparalleled experience for drivers and co-drivers alike. This prestigious event ensures that every participant feels supported, valued, and part of a close-knit racing family.

The event sees crews split into two categories, Stock and Open, depending on their type of vehicle. In addition to competing for the overall victory, crews in each class will also be chasing some tantalising prizes. Plus, there are packages for crews to rent a YXZ1000R to enter the event, with numerous options available and mechanical assistance included.

The winner of the Stock class will receive €15,000 to compete in the 2025

FIA Baja European Cup. The aim is to provide them with a platform to race against the best SSV drivers around Europe, just like last year’s winner, William Buller, who has enjoyed a superb debut season in the FIA Baja European Cup.

The second-placed crew will take home €2,000, with the team in third receiving €1,000, to spend on Yamaha parts and accessories, while trophies are also on offer for the leading teams in both categories.

There will also be a dedicated area within the paddock for the SuperFinale crews, with their very own premium hospitality and Yamaha Motor Europe technical specialists, who will be on hand to provide invaluable support.

To register for the 2024 YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale or to find out more information, please email [email protected].