Suzuki Staff Meet at Hamamatsu headquarters in Japan to Celebrate 2021

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 28.

Suzuki Racing Company employees met outside the Hamamatsu headquarters in Japan earlier this week for a group photo session to celebrate their multi-World Championship-winning year.

In 2020, Suzuki Motor Corporation celebrated its 100-year anniversary and 60 years of racing by winning the MotoGP World Championship, the MotoGP Teams Championship and its 16th Endurance World Championship with the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

Team Suzuki fans worldwide will have followed the championship-winning battles of Team Suzuki Ecstar in MotoGP and the SERT in EWC and will have seen many of the race team members hard at work in their various jobs at trackside.

Behind the scenes in Japan, the Suzuki Racing Company employees are the unseen support and development team behind the World Championship-winning Suzuki GSX-RR where the technology developed is used to develop future production motorcycles.