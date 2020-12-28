New 2021 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Team

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 28.

Suzuki’s 450 class race team for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship will be Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki Racing.

With a strong history of Supercross and Motocross success with 47 combined titles, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. has announced its premier 450 Supercross team will include Max Anstie, Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap on the race-ready 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450.

Both Anstie and Enticknap had a solid season of racing in 2020 under the H.E.P. Suzuki tent and are excited to start racing in 2021. New to the H.E.P Motorsports Suzuki team for 2021 is Brandon Hartranft, making his rookie debut in the 450 class. All three riders will compete on the 2021 Suzuki RM-Z450 and benefit from the exceptional support of Suzuki’s RM Army support program.

Said Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki Racing Team Co-Owner Dustin Pipes: “We are thrilled to up our game with Suzuki and its legendary RM-Z450 class bikes for the 2021 Supercross series. With Max, Adam and now Brandon on the squad, we expect strong and consistent results in the premier class this season.

Suzuki’s Racing Manager Chris Wheeler added: “I’m excited to work with the Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Team, our premier 450 class Supercross team for 2021. This team has the experience and the strength of this rider line-up to make for a competitive and exciting Supercross season for Suzuki, and the RM Army in 2021.”



2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Calendar:

Round 1: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 16

Round 2: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Tuesday, January 19

Round 3: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 23

Round 4: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, January 30

Round 5: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, February 2

Round 6: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, February 6

Round 7: Orlando, Florida (East) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 13

Round 8: Orlando, Florida (West) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 20

Round 9: Daytona Beach, Florida (West) Daytona Int. Speedway Saturday, March 6

Round 10: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 13

Round 11: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Tuesday, March 16

Round 12: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 20

Round 13: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 10

Round 14: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Tuesday, April 13

Round 15: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 17

Round 16: Salt Lake City, Utah (East) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, April 24

Round 17: Salt Lake City, Utah (W/E) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, May 1