A HISTORY OF SUZUKI WORLD CHAMPIONS

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 15.

Suzuki’s World Champions from 1962 to 2020.

Ernst Degner – 1962:

Degner designed Suzuki’s new 50cc and 125cc racing machines in 1961, and remarkably the following year, in 1962, he became Suzuki’s first World Champion taking the crown in the 50 cc class.

Hugh Anderson – 1963, 1964, 1965:

After winning a host of titles in his native New Zealand, and three British titles, Hugh went on to claim four World Championships with Suzuki. He won the 125cc World Championship in 1963 and 1965 and the 50cc in 1963 and 1964.

Hans-Georg Anscheidt – 1966, 1967,1968:

Hans-Georg Anscheidt was a German Grand Prix motorcycle racer who won three consecutive FIM 50cc World Championships from 1966 to 1968 as a member of the Suzuki Racing Team.

Dieter Braun – 1970:

The 1970 World GP 125cc Championship was won by Dieter Braun on a bike on loan from Suzuki.

Barry Sheene – 1976, 1977:

The British legend took the Championship for Suzuki in 1976 with five superb victories, and again in the 1977 season with six. He remains the last British rider to become World Champion in the reigning class.

Marco Lucchinelli – 1981:

Fighting with Kenny Roberts and Randy Mamola, the Italian was crowned the 1981 World Champion to take his place in MotoGP history.

Franco Uncini – 1982:

In a year that saw the grid full of further legendary names including Freddie Spencer, Kenny Roberts and Barry Sheene, Uncini took the title on his Suzuki with 5 victories and 7 podiums.

Kevin Schwantz – 1993:

The Texan was crowned World Champion after epic battles with Wayne Rainey, in a year full of well-known names, including Mick Doohan, Luca Caladora, Alex Barros and Alex Crivillé.

Kenny Roberts Jr. – 2000:

After winning the title in 2000, Kenny Roberts Jr. made history when the Roberts family became the first Father/Son World Champions.

Joan Mir – 2020:

In an extraordinary year, with a shortened and condensed calendar, the Mallorcan’s incredible consistency and impressive focus paid off at the end of the 14 races and he took the Riders’ World Championship in style for Suzuki after a 20 year wait for the factory. This achievement was made even more special as 2020 marks the 100th anniversary since the Suzuki company was founded, and the 60th anniversary of their start in racing.

#M1R

#SUZUKing

#100YearChampions

#ValenciaGP