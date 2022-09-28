Teams arrive in Buriram for Thai MotoGP Chang International Circuit

After the Aragon GP and the Japanese GP, the Ducati Lenovo Team is set to tackle its third consecutive Grand Prix this weekend in Thailand at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram. Ducati took second place, with Andrea Dovizioso, in the first edition of the GP, which had been held on only two occasions before the pandemic, in 2018 and 2019.



Jack Miller, fresh off the back of winning the last round in Japan, arrives in Buriram determined to continue with his momentum and fight for top positions in the race again. Francesco Bagnaia also returns to the track with the same goal: the Italian rider, instead, just back from a crash retirement in Motegi, aims to return to the frontrunners on the Thai track to continue in his comeback in the Championship, which currently sees him second in the overall standings 18 points behind leader Quartararo, when there are four races left to the end of the season.



“I am happy to be back racing in Thailand. The atmosphere here is always incredible, and there will definitely be a lot of fans to support us. After a week from the Japanese GP, getting back on the track will help me put last Sunday’s race behind me for good. This weekend we will be able to follow a normal work schedule since, unlike Motegi, the schedule will return to normal. We will work hard from Friday to try to arrive ready for race day, which may be held in the wet. I am determined to do well and not make any more mistakes.”



“After winning in the Japanese GP, I arrive very motivated here in Thailand. As I said before, after the Barcelona test and the Misano test a few weeks ago, we identified a bike setup that I like, and the feeling I have with my Desmosedici GP is fantastic. Last Sunday, I had the best race of my career, and I think I have never ridden so well. I hope I can do the same thing here in Buriram. The weather will surely play a key role, but I’m usually strong in the wet, so I feel ready to race in any condition.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track for the first free practice session of the Thai GP on Friday, 30th September, at 10:50am local time.



Circuit Information



Country: Thailand

Name: Chang International Circuit

Best Lap : M. Márquez (Honda), 1:30.904 (180.3 km/h) – 2019

Circuit Record: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:29.719 (182.7 km/h) – 2019

Top Speed: Petrucci (Ducati), 332.3 km/h – 2019

Track Length: 4.6 km

Race Distance: 26 laps (118.4 km)

Corners: 12 (5 left, 7 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1° M. Márquez (Honda), 2° Quartararo (Yamaha), 3° Viñales (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:29.719 (182.7 km/h)

Giro più veloce: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:30.904 (180.3 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 168 (63 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 20 (10 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 18 (11 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 188 (133 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 10 (2 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (201 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (159 points)



Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (371 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1° (360 points)