This weekend saw the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team out in force across the final round of the 2024 U.S. Hard Enduro Series, where Colton Haaker and Ryder LeBlond lined up with a distinctive Heritage livery, while Craig DeLong and Korie Steede continued their charge in the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series.

U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 7

The Tennessee Knockout (TKO) festivities started with a bang for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Colton Haaker and Ryder LeBlond to open the 2024 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series finale, finishing second and third on the podium in Downtown Nashville’s Straight Rhythm Prologue under lights on Thursday night on debut with a special Heritage livery.

Sunday saw Haaker inside the top 10 through both Knockout races, before battling hard for seventh position in the Final Knockout onboard his Husqvarna TE 300. As for LeBlond, he was sixth in TKO Race #1 and second in TKO Race #2, before eventually reaching the checkered flag ninth among the international field in the Final Knockout.

commented Haaker. "TKO is always a super-competitive race and the result was a good one on Sunday." "We had a blast this weekend, beginning with the Straight Rhythm and our results Downtown, followed by the Knockout,"

It was a strong performance from both Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders in Sequatchie, Tennessee, with the event also doubling as Round 5 of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and featuring the world’s best on American soil. LeBlond ended the U.S. Hard Enduro Series third in the final standings, with Haaker finishing fifth overall.

“It was a fun weekend,” LeBlond reflected. “I was able to put it on the podium in Nashville for the Straight Rhythm, so that was a really good event and result. The weekend didn’t go too well, I made some mistakes on the first lap and then came back through around the top five, before making another mistake in the closing stages. Still, it was a good weekend, I enjoyed racing the internationals and look forward to doing it again at the next one!”

Pro Class Results:

1. Manuel Lettenbichler, KTM

2. Trystan Hart, KTM

3. Wade Young, GASGAS

7. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

9. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

11. Will Riordan, GASGAS

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 7



A pair of fourth-place results at Round 7 of the 2024 AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro Series saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong take home fourth on the combined scores this weekend, as teammate Korie Steede landed on the Pro Women podium once again.

DeLong was frustrated with some of his mistakes come Sunday afternoon in Masontown, West Virginia, riding the Husqvarna FX 350, but he did manage to feature inside the top three on a number of occasions through the series of tests. He’s currently third in the title race with a single round left to run.

Craig DeLong: "It was an okay weekend, but I struggled with some crashes and had a big one on Saturday. I was able to get moving again and went down again on Sunday, so it was disappointing to end up on the ground like that a couple of times. It was an off weekend for me, so we'll regroup and look to come back stronger at the next one."

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Steede was able to continue her podium form in the Pro Women class, finishing second on both Saturday and Sunday riding her Husqvarna FX 250. Despite feeling the effects of a mid-week crash and falling again during the race, she pressed on for second overall at Marvin’s Mountain and maintains P2 in the standings.

Korie Steede: “I had some really good tests and found myself on the ground a couple of times in the others, so it was a rough weekend in some ways, but we had a good time and to finish on the podium is always good. We’re improving every race and that’s the goal.”

Pro 1 Class Results:

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Liam Draper, Yamaha

3. Cody Barnes, Honda

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Women Class Results:

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Jocelyn Barnes, Husqvarna

Upcoming Offroad Races – September 2024

9/1: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 10

9/8: National Enduro Series – Round 8

9/14: National Hare and Hound Championship – Round 5

9/15: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 11

9/22: National Enduro Series – Round 9

9/29: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 12

9/29: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 7