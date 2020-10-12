Last Race of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season at Fox Raceway in Pala California Results

Knowing he was the only Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing rider on the track, Tickle did what he could to put his Yamaha YZ450F in a good position. In Moto 1, he started off well in the top-10. The track was difficult to pass on, but Tickle was able to make some passes and finished out the moto in eighth. The second moto saw Tickle get an even better start, coming around the first lap in eighth. He was ready to put in a top finish, but came together with another rider near the mechanics’ area and went down. He got up in 27th and charged through the pack, ultimately finishing inside the top-10 in ninth.

Barcia still finished seventh overall in the 450MX championship standings, while Tickle closed out the season 10th.