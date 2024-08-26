Final round of the 2024 U.S. Hard Enduro Series

Renaux Returns From Injury to Place Sixth at Swiss GP

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has made a very welcome and positive return to action by placing sixth overall at the MXGP of Switzerland. At round 17 of the 2024 campaign, a strong and consistent 5-7 result across the two races, along with pulling the holeshot in each one, underlined an encouraging day of racing for the Frenchman. Andrea Bonacorsi was also consistent, improving on his 12th place in Race One with 10th in Race Two, securing 10th overall.

One week on from placing seventh overall in The Netherlands, Bonacorsi was excited to race in the tough conditions, having enjoyed plenty of success at mud races earlier in the season. A mid-pack start, a crash, and a very one-lined circuit in Race One prevented the Italian from breaking into the top 10, and he came home in 12th. With a much-improved start in the second race, Bona was initially shuffled back but then battled hard to secure 10th at the finish for 10th overall. He remains 12th in the Championship Standings.

Showing that he’d not lost any of his raw speed or starting ability while recovering from injury, Renaux holeshot the opening race and led the way until championship leader Tim Gajser found a way by on the opening lap. The Frenchman then shadowed Gajser until halfway through the race when Jeffrey Herlings pushed him back to third. As the laps wound down, Renaux lost a couple more positions and crossed the line in fifth – a solid result for his first race since the MXGP of Spain back in March.

Renaux again pulled the holeshot in Race Two, and this time, led for six laps. Understandably, after being away from racing and riding his Yamaha YZ450FM for so long, the former MX2 World Champion lacked the endurance needed to run up front for the duration of the race. He slipped to seventh at the finish for sixth overall but leaves Frauenfeld feeling positive and looking forward to the upcoming races. Renaux is 19th in the Championship Standings despite only competing in three rounds.

One week on from placing seventh overall in The Netherlands, Bonacorsi was excited to race in the tough conditions, having enjoyed plenty of success at mud races earlier in the season. A mid-pack start and a very one-lined circuit in Race One prevented the Italian from breaking into the top 10 and he came home in 12th. With a much-improved start in the second race, Bona was initially shuffled back but then battled hard to secure 10th at the finish for 10th overall. He remains 12th in the Championship Standings.

Calvin Vlaanderen was absent from the Swiss GP because of the minor knee injury sustained last weekend in The Netherlands. Currently fifth in the MXGP World Championship, Vlaanderen hopes to return to racing as soon as possible to hold on to his top-five ranking.

Jago Geerts did not line up for the MXGP of Switzerland either, following his fall on the opening lap of the Qualifying Race on Saturday afternoon. Despite being cleared of any injury, the 24-year-old Belgian made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Grand Prix to prioritise his recovery.

Up next on the calendar is the MXGP of Turkey at the hardpack circuit of Afyonkarahisar. Taking place over the weekend of September 7-8, the event marks round 18 of the 2024 MXGP World Championship.

Maxime Renaux

6th MXGP of Switzerland, 30-points

19th MXGP Championship Standings, 100-points

“I’d say my return to racing was ok. I had two good starts which is something positive to build from and my sprint speed for the first four or five laps was also really good. With so much time off the bike I’m really sore, but I just need more time on it to get back into race shape. Overall, it’s been a decent first race back and we’ll only get stronger from here.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

10th MXGP of Switzerland, 20-points

12th MXGP Championship Standings, 268-points

“I was consistent this weekend so that was good. The first race was ok, not the best start and then I dropped back a little bit, but after repassing people I crashed and lost the places again so I ended up 12th. My start in Race Two was much better, just inside the top 10 and it was a really big battle and I finished 10th for 10th overall. It was a decent weekend but I want more so the hard work continues ahead of Turkey in two weeks.”