The Man To Beat in MotoAmerica Supersport

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 19, 2022 — Following a perfect opening race weekend for the MotoAmerica Supersport class a month ago at Road Atlanta, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Josh Herrin will keep the focus full throttle as he looks to extend his points lead at VIRginia International Raceway this weekend.



Piloting his Ducati Panigale V2, the 2013 AMA Superbike Champion took race one at Road Atlanta by 3.2 seconds ahead of Suzuki’s Samuel Lochoff, and finished race two 4.9 seconds ahead of Lochoff.



Herrin, who also secured the Daytona 200 pole on the V2 before finishing the endurance race in 10th, has a perfect 50 points. He’s now 10 points ahead of Lochoff as the Supersport series heads to round two at VIR, the 3.27-mile circuit in Alton, Va., that opened in 1957 and claims the title as America’s first permanent road-racing circuit.



The California-based racers is ready to pounce the Supersport grid on his V2, and will certainly have a huge crowd of American Ducatisti cheering him on.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #2)

”I’m excited to head to VIR with the team. It’s one of my favorite tracks and I’ve been racing there since 2004. Obviously, we have not yet tested the Panigale V2 there, but the bike should be perfect for the circuit. I’m looking forward to spinning some laps at VIR and seeing how the V2 performs. We are carrying the momentum from the Road Atlanta victories into VIR, and looking forward to more wins!”



Round three of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at VIRginia International Raceway on May 20-22, 2022.