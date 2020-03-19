The One Motorcycle Show – Custom Builder Awards & Prize Winners Announced

The One Motorcycle show bikes are tucked back safe and sound at their respective homes, the dirt has been unloaded, the dust has settled but our excitement has not.

For those of you who made the trek to Portland, shared some smiles, high fives and even more beer, thank you! For those who missed the show, here are some fun stats from Builder Awards to Race Winners and beyond.

BUILDER AWARDS:

BUT DIFFERENT AWARD – Presented by Geoff from CoBuilt Co given to Darsey Godwin KZ750 Kawi-Evo kit Proto

PARTY ALL NIGHT AWARD – Presented by George Kassapakis of See See Motorcycles given to Chuck Ham HD Panhead

WIZARD STATUS AWARD – Presented by J Shia of Madhousemotors given to @carboniemetalli from Italy 250 KTM Lunar Project

BEST BEAST AWARD – Presented by Gary Inman of Sideburn Mag given to Donald Neely Bonanza Mini Bike

SPAGHETTI MAN VAN AWARD – Presented by Van & Tori Drake of See See Motorcycles given to Jon Westervelt 1972 Moto Skeeter

FEMALE FURY AWARD – Presented by Danner Boots given to Spoken Moto 1971 Honda CL200

CHIEF AWARD – Presented by Ola Stenegärd of Indian Motorcycles given to Sosa Metalworks Royal Enfield

54-40 OR FIGHT AWARD – Presented by ICON MOTORSPORTS given to Warwick 98 Bastard Custom

EURO ALRIGHT AWARD – Presented by Roland Stocker of BMW given to RSD BMW custom build

THE ONE SHOW AWARD – Presented by Thor Drake of The One Show & See See Motorcycles given to Royal T Racing HD land speed build

The Landspeed Dyna

Royal-T Racing’s build for HotBike Magazine’s “2016 HotBike Build Off”. Combining racing styling cues with coach-built quality fabrication, this bike walks a fine line of beauty and purpose built performance. It’s powered by a S&S 124″ Twin Cam motor that features a custom stainless and titanium turbo kit. The fairings are all handmade aluminum displayed in a raw brushed finish. The custom aluminum wheels were inspired by the “Turbofan” wheels found on the Porsche 935 race cars of the late 1970’s. This bike is designed to have a retro racing look but take advantage of all of the modern advances in racing technology. It is one of the only Harley Davidson’s powered by a Haltech standalone engine management and once tuned should boast power in the 280-320hp range.

ELECTRIC NATIONALS EXP

1st place – Sammy Halbert #69

2nd place – Trevor Doniak #499

SUPER HOOLIGAN EXP

1st place – Andy Dibrino #62

David Kohlstaedt #29

WOMENS EXP

1st place – Kenzie Rae #171

2nd place – Aiel James #58

SUNDAY MOTO 150cc

1st place – Bailey Fox #42

2nd place – Clay Patterson

PRO UNLIMITED

1st place – Sammy Halbert #69 – $4K

2nd place – David Kohlstaedt #29 – $1k

3rd place – Kevin Weichers #100 – $700

4th place – Davis Fischer #67 – $500

GAMBLER 500 – PULL START

Anyone that raced this class is a winner in our book

Big Thanks to everyone that showed up, participated, shared their custom work, artwork, raced and just had a good ol walk around the place with a beer in hand. Getting folks together all under one roof and sharing moments that will be stored away for those rainy days, is our idea of a good time.

-The One Motorcycle show