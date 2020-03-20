Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2020 Postponed to October

In light of current events and growing measures to contain the coronavirus, not to mention our duty of care towards our guests and staff, it is with a heavy heart that the Organisation Team of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has decided not to proceed with this year’s edition on the planned dates (22nd to 24th May, 2020). Instead, we plan to hold the event from October 16th to 18th, 2020.

We will continue to monitor the development of the spread of the coronavirus and expect a final confirmation this June.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este enjoys a long-standing reputation as one of the most sophisticated and exclusive events of its kind. Our aim is to always meet this aspiration. However, current circumstances make it impossible for us to guarantee the calibre of event that you have come to expect this coming May.

Our early cancellation for May will hopefully make planning easier for our many overseas guests, knowing they have longer lead times for logistics, travel arrangements, etc.

Until then, thank you for your understanding and we take this opportunity to wish all our loyal participants, visitors and friends of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este all the very best, and most importantly good health.