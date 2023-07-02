The unique challenge of a brand new MXGP circuit

Geerts Celebrates 100th Grand Prix Start with Dominant Double Race Win in Lombok

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts celebrated a milestone 100th Grand Prix start with a dominant 1-1 finish at the 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lombok, Indonesia. The 23-year-old Belgian entered his first full season in MX2 with the Hans Corvers led Yamaha team in 2018 and has since racked up a head-turning record: 95 top-three finishes, 40 race wins, 50 podiums, and 20 Grand Prix victories across his 100 Grands Prix.

Despite dealing with a recent injury, Geerts rose to the unique challenge of a brand new circuit. From the unusual dirt, that could only be described as loose on top and hard-packed underneath, to the physically exhausting heat and humidity, Geerts remained inch perfect all weekend, leading every race from start to finish to secure his fourth Grand Prix win of 2023.

At the same time, Thibault Benistant and Rick Elzinga felt the impact of battling scorching hot temperatures and high humidity while ill. Although the demanding Lombok circuit tested their resilience, the Yamaha duo managed to secure ninth and 11th overall, respectively, demonstrating their admirable tenacity.

Geerts’ phenomenal 60-point haul in Lombok, not only marks a successful return to action, but has also reignited his 2023 title charge. He remains fourth in the Championship Standings but has moved within 11 points of the top three. Despite a challenging day in the office, Benistant has maintained his second position in the Championship Standings, while Elzinga moves up to 11th.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Lombok winner, 50-points

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 441-points

“Last week I made a step in the right direction, but I was not 100% because I was sick. But today, everything went well. I really liked the track here in Lombok, I felt really good on it and managed to win all three races. I couldn’t ask for more. It really feels like everything is going well now, and I hope to continue like this for the rest of the season.”

Thibault Benistant

9th MX2 Grand Prix of Lombok, 25-points

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 462-points

“This weekend was quite challenging. I had a really bad night on Friday and felt terrible on Saturday with stomach pain, headache and fever. Today, I had no energy. I felt completely empty and struggled through the moto. I just did my best to save points. Racing is like this. You have good days and bad. It is what it is, I will work to be back in Loket.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Grand Prix of Lombok, 18-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 178-points

“I woke up this morning with a fever and a headache, so today was just a battle of survival. I did not feel well at all. Still, I think my riding was decent, but with no energy or power to ride fast, it was very difficult. Looking at the positives, I made some progress this weekend and I got my first holeshot. My riding is getting better, even though the result doesn’t show because I was sick today, but I am happy with the positives, and I am happy I can go home safe and sound.”