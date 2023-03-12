This week’s Supercross action in Indianapolis among toughest this season

“Indy started out pretty good,“ Craig said.“The track was gnarly all day…super-rutted. I felt like I rode pretty good throughout the whole day and made some little changes here and there. I was able to ride consistently and make the least mistakes possible. I got a bad start in the main and just picked my way through. I got up to eighth and made a pass toward the end and almost got sixth. I felt like I made improvements on my bike and myself and things are clicking. So, we’ll keep pushing forward for next week.
250 MX
“It was pretty good,” Hawkins said. “There’s a lot to take away from these. I’m learning so much at these Supercross races. I know I say that every time, but there’s good to take from every single race that I’ve done so far. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. I’m looking forward to hopefully doing that in Detroit. I’ve got some work to do, and we’re going to get back on that training program right on Monday. Keep grinding away, and try to make something happen this next weekend.”
2. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)
3. Jordon Smith (Yamaha)
…
15. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
22. Hardy Munoz (Husqvarna)
2. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)
3. Cooper Webb (KTM)
…
7. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
250SX Rider Point Standings
2. Max Anstie – 103 points
3. Nate Thrasher – 93 points
…
15. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 39 points
16. Hardy Munoz – 32 points
450MX Rider Point Standings
2. Eli Tomac – 201 points
3. Chase Sexton – 189 points
…
8. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 119 points