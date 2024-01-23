U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 1 Hephzibah

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 1



Craig DeLong took a consistent 2-3 scorecard across both days of the AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro Series, contested in Hephzibah, Georgia, and that earned the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 pilot third place overall. New signing Korie Steede also lined up and captured a convincing second place finish in the Pro Women’s category.

“Saturday was good,” reflected DeLong. “The track was smooth and anybody can go fast when it’s smooth – I just have to figure out these second days and kind of keep the same speed. Usually, at a GNCC, the track is rough and you just attack it and ride it differently, so I’m still figuring out the Sprint rounds.”

“I don’t have a whole lot of time on the new bike, so I just came in as a learning experience,” Steede added. “Yesterday, we made some improvements, and as the weekend went on I got more used to it. By today, I was feeling good, as the results showed.”

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)

2. Liam Draper (Yamaha)