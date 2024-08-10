Unusual timetable for the seventh round of 2024 WorldSBK season

Bautista second and Bulega fourth in Friday free practice at Portimao. Fourth pole position for Huertas in WorldSSP



Free practice for the Pirelli Portuguese Round ended with second place for Alvaro Bautista and fourth for Nicolò Bulega.

It was a very special Friday, especially given the unusual timetable for the seventh round of the 2024 WorldSBK season.



After the usual work focused on bike set-up and tyre choice, Alvaro Bautista – despite a crash with no consequences on the final lap – found a good feeling in the afternoon, finishing in second place just 23 thousandths of a second behind Petrucci (Ducati).



There were more difficulties for Nicolò Bulega, not 100% due to a flu virus and forced to skip FP1 due to a technical issue. However, the Italian rider took to the track regularly in FP2, making improvements lap after lap until the final lap time of 1’40.811, which earned him fourth place 130 thousandths behind the leader of the combined standings.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“We did a good job today, trying many solutions ahead of the race and finding a good feeling as we did at Most. I am sorry for the crash, but fortunately, there were no consequences except for an abrasion on my arm”.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“There is little to say. It was a difficult day for me, but in the end, I was satisfied because, in the afternoon, I could ride with continuity and good sensations. Now I have to rest and recover energy for tomorrow”.



WorldSSP

Fourth Pole Position for Adrian Huertas and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team in the World Supersport Championship.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“We have put much effort into these weeks, and the results show. I thank the team for their work, which was once again excellent. I am happy to be back in Pole Position and confident I can have a good race tomorrow”.