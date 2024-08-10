Yamaha Stay Outdoors Grant Program 2024

As fellow outdoor enthusiasts, Yamaha Financial Services are committed to supporting the groups who preserve access to the trails and waterways we all love to use.

The Stay Outdoors Program aims to provide practical support to Canadian registered charities and not-for-profit groups for their conservation and access projects, as well as activities to promote responsible use of our trails, roads, and waterways for motorized recreation.

Launched in 2022, this program has allowed us to award more than $200,000 in grants to amazing applicants across Canada to support their projects.