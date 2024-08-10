Yamaha Stay Outdoors Grant Program 2024

|
As fellow outdoor enthusiasts, Yamaha Financial Services are committed to supporting the groups who preserve access to the trails and waterways we all love to use.
The Stay Outdoors Program aims to provide practical support to Canadian registered charities and not-for-profit groups for their conservation and access projects, as well as activities to promote responsible use of our trails, roads, and waterways for motorized recreation.
Launched in 2022, this program has allowed us to award more than $200,000 in grants to amazing applicants across Canada to support their projects.
OUR 2023 STAY OUTDOORS GRANT RECIPIENTS 🏆
Evangeline ATV Club House in Prince Edward Island
ATV Country Wheelers in New Brunswick
Western Sno-Riders in Newfoundland and Labrador
Powell River Salmon Society in British Columbia
Johnstown ATV Club in Ontario
Vancouver Island Dirt Riders Association in British Colombia
For 2024, the application period is open until September 13. Do you know of a club or organization that could benefit from this grant? Pass on the word and let them know!To learn more about the Yamaha Stay Outdoors program and apply for 2024, please visit our website.