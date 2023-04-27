US Hard Enduro east coast The Battle of the Goats in Taylorsville

The US Hard Enduro headed to the east coast for The Battle of the Goats in Taylorsville, NC. The course features steep hill climbs, off-camber roots, slick creeks, and relentless rock gardens over it’s 17-mile distance. Beta Rider Danny Lewis rode just off the lead pack for one of his better performances of the season. He was one of 10 riders that completed all 8 checks of the series. The series heads to Ohio in a couple weeks.
Event Results
Joe Wasson
3rd Place
Class: Pro/AA
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“I had a good weekend at the Battle of the Goats. I’m gaining more confidence on the bike and series the more I compete. I’m happy with this result but hungry to continue to push to get better. “
