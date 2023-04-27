US Hard Enduro east coast The Battle of the Goats in Taylorsville

Lewis finishes in 6th Place The US Hard Enduro headed to the east coast for The Battle of the Goats in Taylorsville, NC. The course features steep hill climbs, off-camber roots, slick creeks, and relentless rock gardens over it’s 17-mile distance. Beta Rider Danny Lewis rode just off the lead pack for one of his better performances of the season. He was one of 10 riders that completed all 8 checks of the series. The series heads to Ohio in a couple weeks.