VANCE & HINES HARLEY-DAVIDSON RACER HAYDEN GILLIM SWEEPS KING OF THE BAGGERS WEEKEND AT BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

MILWAUKEE (June 16, 2024) – RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson rider Hayden Gillim dominated the MotoAmerica® Mission King of the Baggers double-header race weekend at Brainerd International Speedway in Brainerd, Minn. Aboard a race-prepared 2024 Road Glide® motorcycle, the defending Mission King of the Baggers champion Gillim set a new track record to top qualifying, won the Mission King of the Baggers Challenge dash for cash sprint race, and both feature races on Saturday and Sunday.

Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing rider James Rispoli bounced back from a crash on Saturday to finish third on Sunday and score his fourth podium finish of the season. Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing rider Kyle Wyman finished in fourth place on Saturday and in eighth place on Sunday following a mechanical issue.

“A weekend like this is a payoff for all the work the Vance & Hines team has done since September,” said Gillim following the Sunday race. “It’s an awesome weekend after a rough one at Road America. The whole start of the season has been a little rough. Wearing the number one plate this season I thought it might be a little easier than it has been. I’m really happy for myself and the team and looking forward to Laguna.”

“I’m stoked to give my factory Harley-Davidson crew a podium today,” said Rispoli following the Sunday race. “It was greasy out there and I played the smart card to bring it home. I am bummed for Kyle and know he will rebound at Laguna Seca. Thank you everyone for your continued support.”

Gillim topped qualifying with a track-record lap of 1:34.717 on Saturday on the 2.5-mile, 13-turn Brainerd International road course. Gillim won the Mission King of the Baggers Challenge sprint race by 1.342 seconds over his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson teammate Rocco Landers. In the nine-lap Saturday race, Gillim set the pace from the start and opened a gap between him and a close fight between Factory Indian rider Tyler O’Hara, Rispoli and Wyman. Wyman got by O’Hara on the last lap to finish in fourth place, with Landers zapping Factory Indian’s Troy Herfoss in the last corner to take second place.

On Sunday, Gillim again led from the start and opened a lead that would stretch to 6.5 seconds at the finish.. O’Hara, Herfoss, and Rispoli gave chase, with Herfoss crashing on lap 5 but able to pick up his bike and rejoin the race. Rispoli took third place behind O’Hara on the podium. Championship leader Herfoss finished seventh. After setting a record pace over the field in the Sunday morning warm-up session, Wyman suffered a clutch issue on the warm-up lap, but was able to complete the race in eighth place and claim 8 valuable championship points.

“Today was a big shame after setting the track record on the morning warm up on used tires. We really made huge step with the bike overnight on Saturday. I felt like we had a bike that could win,” said Wyman. “To have a clutch issue right out of the gate was tough to swallow on the warm-up lap. I just rolled around and tried to score all the points I could score. But we’re still in really good shape for the championship. And I’m looking forward to Laguna Seca and the rest of the races.”

After 10 of 18 rounds in the 2024 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Herfoss leads the championship with 205 points. Wyman is second with 192 points, followed by O’Hara with 142 points, Gillim with 135 points, and Rispoli with 108 points.

Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing returns to action July 12-14 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, Calif. for the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

Harley-Davidson® Factory Racing is sponsored by Mission® Foods, Rockford Fosgate®, Brembo®, Öhlins®, Protolabs®, SYN3® lubricants, and Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts and Accessories.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Brainerd Race 1

Hayden Gillim (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Max Flinders (Ind) Mad Monkey Motorsports

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Brainerd Race 2

Hayden Gillim (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle James Rispoli (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Cory West (H-D) Saddleman/Harley-Davidson Max Flinders (Ind) Mad Monkey Motorsports Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson Factory Racing

###

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.