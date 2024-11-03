Very high track temperatures and soft tires set new race record laps at Sepang International Circuit

|Pirelli soft rears for Vietti’s success in Moto2™ and Alonso’s in Moto3™
|With very high track temperatures, the soft compounds were the most used on the rear axle for both classes; and Alonso set a new race record lap
|The 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix, held at the Sepang International Circuit, ended with victories for Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo/Kalex) in Moto2™ and David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) in Moto3™.
Both races took place with very high track temperatures, close to 60°C during the Moto2™ race; nevertheless, the tyres performance was very solid and allowed the riders to keep a very high pace.
Very fast races despite extremely high temperatures
Moto2™
· The soft compound tyres were the undisputed protagonists in the race, as they were fitted by basically all the riders on both the front and rear axle, with the only exception of Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia/Kalex) who used a medium SC2 on the front axle.
· Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo/Kalex) won from third place on the grid and also set the fastest lap of the race in 2’05.898 on the second lap, missing the race record lap set by Alex Marquez in 2019 by just 38 thousandths.
Moto3™
· The choice of the front tyre was quite balanced throughout the race, with 14 riders on the medium SC2 compound and the remaining 12 on soft SC1. As for the rear tyre, the soft SC1 was the most used compound (16 out of 26 riders), with just over a third of the riders on the grid opting for the medium SC2.
· Starting from third on the grid with medium SC2 compound tyres at the front and soft SC1 at the rear, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) won the race by also setting a new race record lap of 2’11.047 on lap four and improving by more than 1.2 seconds the 2023 record set by Ayumi Sasaki (2’12.268). The first rider to go under Sasaki’s time in the race was David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports/KTM) on lap two. In addition to them, 20 other riders broke last year’s lap record.