Virtual MotoGP – Live British GP Silverstone Circuit Follows Moto2 & Moto3

This weekend, 31st May 2020, starting at 3 PM (Italian Time), MotoGP riders, but also some protagonists of Moto2 and Moto3, will return to compete with the MotoGP 20 videogame during the Virtual British GP, which will be played on the virtual version of the famous Silverstone Circuit.



Representing Ducati, test rider Michele Pirro will take part once again in the competition after having already taken part in the last Virtual Race 4 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.



As it was for the past editions, the MotoGP race, which will be up first with the lightweight classes to follow, will be held on a 10-lap distance, corresponding to 50% of the real race distance. Also, riders will take part in a short qualifying session that will establish their positions on the starting grid.



Highlights from qualifying and races will be available on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com websites, as well as on their official YouTube channels, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch pages.



Moreover, television coverage of the event will be guaranteed by the main TV broadcasters in the world such as Sky in Italy, Canal+ in France, DAZN in Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Austria, BT Sport in the UK, Servus TV in Austria and Germany, Fox Asia, Fox Australia, Viasat in Sweden, NBS in the United States, Fox Brazil, ESPN in Latin America, Motorsport TV in Russia, Eurosport in India, TEN and SuperSport.



The Virtual Race 4, held on the 17th May, created content that reached tens of millions of impressions and interactions. Also, about 4 million minutes of videos related to the event were viewed by fans all over the world (Source: Dorna Sports).



Michele Pirro, (Ducati #51):

“I’m glad to be able to represent Ducati once again in the next Virtual Race! In this type of competitions, everything always happens, and the results are unpredictable, but now I start to have a little more experience with the console! I can’t wait to challenge the other MotoGP riders again, and to put on an exciting show to all our fans that follow us from home.”



MotoGP Line-up:

Ducati Corse: Michele Pirro

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat