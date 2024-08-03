VR46 Racing Team becomes 2025 Ducati’s MotoGP factory-supported team

Ducati Corse is pleased to announce that from 2025, the VR46 Racing Team will be Ducati’s MotoGP factory-supported team under a multi-year agreement. The team will field an official Desmosedici GP on track and enjoy full technical and sporting support from the Borgo Panigale-based constructor.

Founded in Tavullia (PU) in 2014 by nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi, the VR46 Racing Team entered MotoGP in 2021 after years of repeated success in the Moto2 and Moto3 categories. With the Pesaro-based team, Ducati Lenovo Team rider and current reigning MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia won his first Moto2 World Title in 2018. Additionally, in 2023, VR46 Racing Team rider Marco Bezzecchi finished third in the MotoGP World Championship after fighting for the title for much of the season.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager):

“From day one, the VR46 Racing Team has shown its ability to work in perfect harmony with Ducati, and in recent years, we achieved important results together. We are happy, therefore, to be able to fortify our relationship further, providing the Pesaro-based team with full factory support starting next season. I am sure that together we can achieve other significant goals! Once again, I would like to thank Valentino, Uccio, Pablo, and all the people working with the team with great passion and dedication.”

Alessio Salucci (Team Director VR46 Racing Team)

“I can only be proud to announce that from the next year the VR46 Racing Team will be the Ducati Factory Supported Team in MotoGP. We will be on track with an official bike and a GP24. If they had said it a few years ago, I wouldn’t have believed it. It’s a truly significant moment for the entire group: having achieved this result in just three years, with a young team, with so many guys with us from Moto3, is something extraordinary. I want to thank all the people who work in the Team, the partners, Ducati and Gigi Dall’Igna for having believed in this project and having today managed to enhance it as it deserves. We have demanding years ahead of us, full of challenges, but we can’t wait to test ourselves and try to achieve ambitious results”.