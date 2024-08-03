MotoTrials High Altitude West Rounds at the NATC Championship Results

High Altitude West Rounds at the NATC Championship The high elevation and mountains of Donner Ski Ranch in California were host to the fifth and sixth rounds of the US National Trials Championship. Big boulders and loose dirt were common features on the competition loops. In the pro class, Alex Niederer and Cole Cullins both had some solid sections but each had some lapses in confidence on a couple of the lines. But they managed to battle back and come away with fifth and sixth places respectively on both days. In the expert class, Jay Gregorowicz had improved fitness over the previous rounds and rode well enough for top-ten finishes on both rounds. Team manager, Ray Peters dominated the Senior Expert Sportsman class winning both rounds on his way to earning the West Senior Expert Sportsman Championship as well as the FIM North American Expert Sportsman Championship this weekend. Sherman Smith in the Junior Expert class, finished runner-up on Saturday and used that finish to motivate him to reach the top step of the podium on Sunday. Seth Vorseth struggled to find comfort on the terrain but still was able to earn a top-five and top-ten finish between the two rounds this weekend. Pat Calhoun rebounded back from a tough Saturday to turn in a fifth-place finish on Sunday in the sixth round. Beta support rider Mark Franklin won the sixth round in the Senior Clubsman class after 36 cleans and zero points assessed from some very impressive riding on Sunday.