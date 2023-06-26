Honda releases it’s 3rd batch of new 2024 models for Honda enthusiasts worldwide. From sporty lightweight and minimalist—but impressively capable performance fun to dominating elite-level podium winning machines and ideal first motorcycles for the next generation of riders…Honda has SOMETHING FOR YOU!

2024 Honda CB300R ABS is great for street riders like the new 300-500cc bikes that have arrived with Harley-Davidson X500, X350, BMW G310R, Royal Enfield Scram 411, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and soon to arrive (under embargo to say anything just yet). The CB300R is perfect for those looking for an affordable bike with affordable insurance that’s fun and sporty. Lightweight and minimalist—but also impressively capable—the CB300R is the ultimate entry-level sport-naked machine, showcasing naked-bike styling and delivering exemplary sporting performance. The model’s exposed hardware and dramatic cutaway tail exude attitude, and it touts premium features from its larger-capacity siblings, making the CB300R an affordable, approachable naked sport bike that can still be the center of attention.

The CRF Performance line includes the2024 Honda CRF450X, CRF450RWE, CRF450R-S, CRF450R, CRF450RL, CRF450RX, CRF250R, CRF250RX, CRF150R, and CRF150R Expert, each of which are tailored to push the upper limits in its respective realm of off-road riding and racing.

the CRF Trail family—including the 2024 Honda CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF125F Big Wheel, CRF110F, and CRF50F—offer user-friendly design, unmatched reliability, ease of maintenance and hours of fun.

Meet the latest 3rd Edition of 2024 Honda Motorcycles right here on Total Motorcycle in our amazing 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides! Growing weekly with hundreds of new 2023 and 2024 motorbikes!

More New 2024 Honda’s: Hours of Fun and Endless Versatility!

Neo-Sports Cafe

– 2024 Honda CB300R ABS

Cruiser

– 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom – (USA)

– 2024 Honda Shadow Phantom ABS – New model (USA)

– 2024 Honda Shadow Aero – (USA)

– 2024 Honda Shadow Aero ABS – (USA)

MiniMOTO

– 2024 Honda Giorno – (Canada)

– 2024 Honda Ruckus

– 2024 Honda Grom

– 2024 Honda Grom ABS

– 2024 Honda Grom SP – New model

Scooters

– 2024 Honda ADV160 – New model

– 2024 Honda Metropolitan – (USA)

Trail

– 2024 Honda CRF450X – (USA)

– 2024 Honda CRF250F

– 2024 Honda CRF125F

– 2024 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel

– 2024 Honda CRF110F

– 2024 Honda CRF50F

Competition

– 2024 Honda CRF450RWE

– 2024 Honda CRF450R

– 2024 Honda CRF450RL

– 2024 Honda CRF450R-S – (USA)

– 2024 Honda CRF450RX

– 2024 Honda CRF250R

– 2024 Honda CRF250RX

– 2024 Honda CRF150R

– 2024 Honda CRF150R Expert

American Honda Announces Return of Championship-Winning CRF Models

CRF Performance lineup returns for 2024 with nine great models

Four-model CRF Trail family is back, ready to deliver off-road fun

Sport-naked CB300R and Pioneer 700 multipurpose side-by-side return

Following one of the most successful AMA Supercross seasons on record, with Team Honda HRC riders Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping all three championships, Honda’s iconic line of CRF Performance and Trail dirt bikes returns for the 2024 model year. Also included in the announcement is the return of the sport-naked CB300R and Pioneer 700 multipurpose side-by-side.

Between the CRF Performance and CRF Trail lineups, Honda offers a wide range of off-road motorcycles that covers nearly every category, from elite-level motocross to family-friendly trail riding. The CRF Performance line includes the CRF450R, CRF450RWE, CRF450R-S, CRF450RX, CRF450X, CRF450RL, CRF250R, CRF250RX and CRF150R, each of which are tailored to push the upper limits in its respective realm of off-road riding and racing. For riders seeking a more relaxed or beginner-friendly experience, the CRF Trail family—including the CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F and CRF50F—offer user-friendly design, unmatched reliability, ease of maintenance and hours of fun. In addition to the CRF models, the agile and responsive CB300R brings signature sport-naked styling for 2024, and rounding out the announcement is the middleweight Pioneer 700, a multipurpose side-by-side known for its endless versatility and capability.

“It’s been an unprecedented year for Honda and the CRF Performance line,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “Team Honda HRC has done an incredible job of showcasing just how capable Honda’s dirt bikes are. The knowledge gained from our championship-winning racing efforts trickles down to every model in the lineup, and even to the fun, friendly CRF Trail models, helping owners to make outdoor memories with family and friends.

We’re also pleased to welcome back the CB300R and the Pioneer 700 for 2024. We’re proud to deliver this diverse and capable range of products, offering customers numerous ways to enjoy the outdoors.”

2024 CRF450R

Fresh off the top step of the 2023 AMA Supercross podium and Manufacturer’s Championship—and currently dominating the premier class in AMA Pro Motocross racing—Honda’s CRF450R platform continues to offer elite-level motocross performance for the 2024 model year. Known for its agile character, the motocross machine is exceptional at effortlessly changing lines and making short work of the tightest corners. The 449.8cc Unicam® engine produces robust power throughout the rev range, while the 44mm throttle body ensures smooth delivery, even at low speeds. Premium Showa® suspension offers a balanced ride and confidence-inspiring composure over the most challenging terrain. Proven at the highest level of the sport by Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence, the CRF450R is the ultimate weapon for taking on the demands of modern motocross.

2024 CRF450RWE

The CRF450WE (“Works Edition”) was designed and engineered with the singular focus of winning races and championships. In 2023, it accomplished that mission at the hands of Chase Sexton, winning six races en route to the AMA 450 Supercross Championship. This special-edition version takes the CRF450R platform to the next level with a long list of upgrades that have been tested and proven on the Team Honda HRC factory race machines. The knowledge gained from countless test days, top-qualifier positions, race wins and championships has been poured into the CRF450RWE, and the result is a potent combination of efficient, useable power and surgically precise handling.

2024 CRF450R-S

For riders who prioritize value and performance, Honda’s CRF450R-S delivers both in spades. Based on the 2022 CRF450R, this model maintains the holeshot-inducing power and razor-sharp cornering that Honda’s flagship motocrosser is known for, but at a value-oriented price point. While it spares the advancements applied for the 2023 and 2024 model years, the CRF450R-S is a testament to Honda’s commitment to producing motorcycles that are incredibly capable and reliable without breaking the bank.

2024 CRF450RX

A true expert in versatility, the CRF450RX is a closed-course, off-road weapon on a high-speed WORCS or GNCC track. A close relative of the motocross-focused CRF450R, the RX maintains an aggressive, agile character, but is purpose-built for off-road competition, offering features like a dedicated ECU and suspension settings, an 18-inch rear wheel, an aluminum side stand, a large 2.1-gallon fuel tank and hand guards. As the motorcycle of choice for a variety of off-road racers, including the SLR Honda and JCR Honda teams, its race-winning performance and legendary reliability are continuously proven in the toughest conditions that off-road racing has to offer.

2024 CRF450X

Prevailing time and time again in one of the most formidable off-road races in the world, the CRF450X has a near-perfect record in the legendary Baja 1000. Most recently, the SLR Honda Team of Mark Samuels, Justin Morgan and Kendall Norman captured the win in the 2022 edition of the grueling race. Also campaigned in the AMA NHHA series by JCR Honda rider Preston Campbell, the CRF450X is an excellent trail machine, thanks in part to its 50-state year-round off-road-legal status, plus off-road appropriate features like aside stand, 18-inch rear wheel, headlight, sealed chain and six-speed transmission.

2024 CRF450RL

Take the legendary CRF450 Performance off-road platform, add street-legal features like a quiet muffler, a vibration-damping urethane-injected swingarm and a wide-ratio six-speed transmission, and the result is Honda’s CRF450RL—the quintessential dual-sport machine, perfect for using paved roads to link together great sections of trail. With a 449cc Unicam engine, twin-spar aluminum frame and premium, long-travel suspension, it’s a stellar performer in the dirt, yet it’s also surprisingly smooth and comfortable on pavement. Throw in Honda’s legendary durability, and it’s little wonder that the CRF450RL has made a name for itself in the dual-sport world.

2024 CRF250R

The results speak for themselves: Since the introduction of the current platform, Honda’s CRF250R has risen above the competition both indoors and out. Most recently, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence captured the 2023 250 Supercross East Region Championship in convincing fashion, while his brother Jett was equally dominant en route to the West Region crown. In addition to its racing success, the CRF250R has gained a well-deserved reputation for its exceptional handling, excellent ergonomics, strong acceleration and rock-solid durability. From local racers lining up for the first time to those chasing the top step of the Supercross podium, the CRF250R possesses the ingredients necessary for success on the track.

2024 CRF250RX

Based on the championship-winning CRF250R platform, the CRF250RX is tailored for a variety of closed-course off-road applications, from woods racing to off-road grand prix competition, desert racing and trail riding in legal off-road areas, thanks to application-specific features that provide appropriate suspension performance, power delivery, fuel range, hand protection and convenience. The Phoenix Racing Honda Team and SLR Honda compete aboard the CRF250RX in their respective championships, including GNCC, U.S. Sprint Enduro, WORCS and NGPC.

2024 CRF150R

Serving as the perfect entry point for young, aspiring motocross racers, the CRF150R is the smallest machine in Honda’s CRF Performance lineup. It’s offered in both standard and Big Wheel versions, the latter is a great choice for taller riders thanks to its larger wheels, higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel. The scaled-down motocrosser boasts many of the same features found on Honda’s full-size motocross bikes, including Showa suspension (an inverted fork and a single shock mated to a Pro-Link® rear system), and a Unicam four-stroke engine that is unique in the mini MX world, delivering a strong but smooth spread of power across the rev range.

2024 CRF250F

From first-time riders exploring the world of off-road recreation to experienced enthusiasts navigating technical trails, the CRF250F’s friendly and reliable performance is perfect for a wide range of skill levels. The trail-ready model delivers smooth power across a wide powerband thanks in part to its clean-running Keihin electronically controlled fuel injection. Meanwhile, the Showa suspension maintains a comfortable, controlled ride across varied terrain. Inspired by the industry-leading CRF Performance line, the CRF250F boasts sharp styling. This model is year-round off-road-legal in all 50 states, giving owners unrestricted access to public trails across the country.

2024 CRF125F

The term “do-it-all” gets tossed around quite a bit, but there’s no denying its suitability for describing the CRF125F, a kind of midpoint in Honda’s CRF Trail lineup. Available in both standard and Big Wheel configurations, the CRF125F is 50-state off-road legal, providing access to trails across the country. It’s a confidence-inspiring, reliable, long-running machine that’s well-suited to young off-roaders, and first-time trail riders, making for enjoyable outings with friends and family.

2024 CRF110F

A hugely popular model (it’s the industry’s top-selling dirt bike), the CRF110F has welcomed countless people to the world of off-road riding, thanks to its approachable nature, unmatched reliability and impressive performance. Available in the traditional Red color, as well as an eye-catching White option, the CRF110F has an automatic clutch, low seat height, and push-button electric start, allowing young riders to focus on the trail ahead. Meanwhile, a clean-running Keihin fuel-injection system keeps maintenance low, leaving more time for enjoying the trails with friends and family.

2024 CRF50F

The ideal first motorcycle for the next generation of riders, the CRF50F packs a whole lot into a tiny package: a single shock and an inverted fork for a comfortable, smooth ride; a reliable 49cc air-cooled four-stroke engine, delivering tractable, controllable power; an automatic clutch that allows new riders to focus on the basics; and more. Better yet, it has a low seat height and unparalleled dependability, as well as year-round off-road-legal status in all 50 states. Add it all up, and there’s no wonder the CRF50F is the powersports industry’s best-selling 50-class trailbike.

2024 CB300R

Lightweight and minimalist—but also impressively capable—the CB300R is the ultimate entry-level sport-naked machine, showcasing naked-bike styling and delivering exemplary sporting performance. The model’s exposed hardware and dramatic cutaway tail exude attitude, and it touts premium features from its larger-capacity siblings, making the CB300R an affordable, approachable naked sport bike that can still be the center of attention.

2024 Pioneer 700

For customers who appreciate a medium ground that considers load-carrying capacity while also appreciating the ability to maneuver in technical quarters, Honda’s middleweight Pioneer 700 is the ideal solution. Versatile and capable, this rec/utility side-by-side is eager to roll up its sleeves for tough jobs on the ranch, but it’s also ready for weekend trail-ride adventures. Available in three trim levels (each of which is offered in both two- and four-seat configurations) the Pioneer 700 platform offers something for everyone.