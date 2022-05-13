WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 15TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 13.

The third weekend in May hosts the seventh round of the MotoGP™ Championship at Le Mans in France.

Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir have been out on track today at the Bugatti Circuit aboard their GSX-RR machinery for the opening two Free Practice sessions, both recording strong performances.

Rins finished third on combined times with Mir eighth. Tomorrow (Saturday) will see the final FP3 and FP4 sessions plus Qualifying 1 and 2 ahead of Sunday’s race.

May 15: Round 7. MotoGP™. Bugatti Circuit. Le Mans. France.