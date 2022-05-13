WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 15TH

May 13, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 15TH

MGP-7-Alex Rins-7

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 13.

The third weekend in May hosts the seventh round of the MotoGP™ Championship at Le Mans in France.

Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir have been out on track today at the Bugatti Circuit aboard their GSX-RR machinery for the opening two Free Practice sessions, both recording strong performances.

Rins finished third on combined times with Mir eighth. Tomorrow (Saturday) will see the final FP3 and FP4 sessions plus Qualifying 1 and 2 ahead of Sunday’s race.

May 15: Round 7. MotoGP™. Bugatti Circuit. Le Mans. France.

About Michael Le Pard 7396 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles