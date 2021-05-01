WEEKEND ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 1-2nd

May 1, 2021 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on WEEKEND ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 1-2nd

MGP-4-Alex Rins-22

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 30.

The opening weekend of May sees Team Suzuki Ecstar back on track in Jerez, Spain for Round 4 of the MotoGP™ World Championship.

Following initial Free Practice sessions today at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, World Champion Joan Mir and teammate Alex Rins head into Saturday’s final FP3 and FP4 sessions aboard their GSX-RR machinery before qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

This weekend, in America, hosts the final 17th round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah and also the opening round of the MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship at Road Atlanta, Georgia.

May 2: Round 4. MotoGP™. Circuito de Jerez. Jerez. Spain.
May 1: Round 17. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross. Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah. USA.
May 1-2: Round 1. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. Michelin Raceway. Road Atlanta. Georgia. USA.

About Michael Le Pard 5541 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles