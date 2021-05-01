WEEKEND ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 1-2nd

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 30.

The opening weekend of May sees Team Suzuki Ecstar back on track in Jerez, Spain for Round 4 of the MotoGP™ World Championship.

Following initial Free Practice sessions today at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, World Champion Joan Mir and teammate Alex Rins head into Saturday’s final FP3 and FP4 sessions aboard their GSX-RR machinery before qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

This weekend, in America, hosts the final 17th round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah and also the opening round of the MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship at Road Atlanta, Georgia.

May 2: Round 4. MotoGP™. Circuito de Jerez. Jerez. Spain.

May 1: Round 17. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross. Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah. USA.

May 1-2: Round 1. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. Michelin Raceway. Road Atlanta. Georgia. USA.