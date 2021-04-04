WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – April 4th

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 3.

The opening weekend of April sees Team Suzuki Ecstar back on track at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar for Round 2 of MotoGP™.

World Champion Joan Mir and Alex Rins have been on track today aboard their GSX-RR machinery and will start tomorrow’s GP from the third row.

April 4: Round 2. MotoGP. Losail International Circuit. Qatar.