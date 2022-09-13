Extremely big crash on opening lap of Austrian MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 13.

Team Suzuki Ecstar will welcome Joan Mir back to the track this weekend in Spain as the rider continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

After suffering an extremely big crash on the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix on August 21st, Mir collected an injury to the talus bone and the ligaments of his right ankle. Following medical advice, Joan carried out 15 days of rest and recovery, missing the San Marino GP. Now, three weeks after the crash, the Mallorcan rider has consulted with Dr. Juan Garcías once again, and he feels ready to tentatively return to action.

Further medical checks will take place at the circuit ahead of the first sessions of the weekend, as is the standard protocol when a rider returns from injury, but Mir feels confident that he’ll be able to perform at a good level.

Motorland Aragón has long been a happy hunting ground for both GSX-RR riders, and Alex Rins is extremely keen to see what he can do around the Spanish circuit after taking a victory and a second place here in the 2020 double-header. It’s also somewhat of a home race for Rins, who has family in the region and spent a lot of time in the area as a child. Mir also has a great track record at Aragón, joining Rins on the podium twice in 2020, and grabbing third place last year.

Despite its somewhat remote location in the middle of the Spanish ‘desert’, Motorland is an ultra-modern facility which boasts everything needed to enjoy a weekend of thrilling motorsport in a culturally rich region. The tight and twisty track not only suits Suzuki, but also creates plenty of edge-of-the-seat action.

Alex Rins:

“This is kind of a home race for me because of my family connections to the region, and it’s always special to come here and enjoy the atmosphere of the crowd. The track itself is quite tight and technical, but it suits my style and our bike. I have lots of happy memories from the last few years, including my victory here in 2020, and I am more determined than ever to bring Suzuki, and myself, a top result this weekend.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m very glad to be able to come to Aragón, it hasn’t been easy to miss a race and watch on TV at home! Finally, I’ve recovered well from the injury to my ankle, and I think my fitness will be at about 90% this weekend, which isn’t bad. I have already been able to try riding a motorbike a little bit to check the feeling, and although I have a bit of pain now, I think by Friday I will feel even better. I can hold my weight on that ankle, but obviously riding a MotoGP bike is a bit different! Anyway, I want to fight and give my best.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“It will be really nice to have Joan back with us this weekend in Spain. It’s been tough for him to miss Misano, and I know he’s hungry to return. Luckily, it seems his ankle injury has healed well during this period of rest – all signs from the medics look positive, and Joan feels strong, so we’re keen for a good weekend all together. Both riders have had plenty of success here in the past, with Alex winning in 2020, so we’re ready to push hard to have Alex and Joan up the front.”