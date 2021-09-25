WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – SEPTEMBER 25-26TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 24.

The fourth and final weekend in September sees more changes for the Buildbase Suzuki British Superbike team as 19-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop re-joins the squad aboard the GSX-R1000R.

Dunlop, a long-time rider and friend of the Hawk Racing team, run by Stuart and Steve Hicken, both on the Isle of Man and in select short-track events, will join Gino Rea in the Superbike class at Oulton Park for the ninth round of the 11-round series standing-in for injured Danny Kent, who is still recovering after an accident earlier this season.

Dunlop, who won the 2017 Senior TT aboard the team’s Suzuki GSX-R1000-prepared machine, will also be joined, with Rea, in the garage by Tim Neave in the Superstock 1000 class; Neave is fresh from his victory at the previous round in Silverstone two weeks ago.

September 25-26: Round 9. Bennetts British Superbike Championship and National Superstock 1000 Championship. Oulton Park. Cheshire. UK.

