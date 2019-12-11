Ducati North America Raises Funds for Ducati Racer Carlin Dunne Foundation

Live and online silent auction has raised over $60,000 for Carlin Dunne Foundation

More than two hundred guests and supporters joined together at Canoe Studios in Manhattan on December 5 for commemorative event in support of Carlin Dunne Foundation



Mountain View, Calif., December 10, 2019 – The New York motorcycle community gathered last week to show their generous support for the Carlin Dunne Foundation and to commemorate the Ducati racer’s legacy with a charity auction. The event, organized by Ducati North America in partnership with Canoe Studios NYC, featured a silent auction and a display of helmets from Carlin’s career. The auction ended with more than $60,000 being raised for the Carlin Dunne Foundation.



Guests who attended the Manhattan event on December 5 were able to share memories of Dunne during an evening of comradery which featured a retrospective of Dunne’s career given by Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock. During the silent auction, unique items were dontated from partners at Bell Helmets, Alpinestars, Cardo Systems, Yeti and Spider Grips. Personal signed items were donated by former World Champions Wayne Rainey, Kenny Roberts and Eddie Lawson, among others with all proceeds going to The Carlin Dunne Foundation.



The Carlin Dunne Foundation was established this summer after the passing of Dunne. The foundation was created with the help of proceeds from the auction of the #005 Panigale V4 916 25th Anniversario, and the charity was built with one vision and two objectives: First, the foundation focuses on helping athletes diagnosed with, or at risk for, CTE, Concussion Syndrome, and Traumatic Brain Injury. Secondly, the foundation is dedicated to providing mentorship programs for up-and-coming riders while developing a network focused on providing tools necessary to succeed, including programs geared to help rookies navigate the racing business and hone their skills in the extreme sports arena.

Additionally, anyone wishing to support the Carlin Dunne Foundation directly may donate through the following link: http://bit.ly/2Kse57r-Donate-Carlin-Dunne-Foundation