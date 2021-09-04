WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – SEPTEMBER 4-5TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 3.

The first weekend in September sees Suzuki GSX-R and RM-Z machinery on track in the UK and USA.

Buildbase Suzuki are in action for the seventh round of the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton aboard their GSX-R1000R machinery in both BSB Superbike and National Superstock championships with recent stand-in Superstock rider Luke Stapleford joining Gino Rea on the Superbike following injury to Danny Kent.

Tim Neave, now back from his injury, is in action in the Superstock series that he normally competes in, following a one-off Superbike appearance last time out at Cadwell Park where he scored points in all three races.

In America, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is drawing to a close with the penultimate 11th round taking place at Fox Raceway in Pala.

With Max Anstie absent due to contracting the thing two weeks ago, Twisted Tea H.E.P Motorsports Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft will again be the sole competitor in the main class aboard his RM-Z450. He will be joined by Suzuki’s 250cc class racers BarX Chaparral ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz and Preston Kilroy aboard their RM-Z250 machinery.

September 4-5: Round 7. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Snetterton 300. Snetterton. UK.

September 4: Round 11. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Fox Raceway. Pala. USA.