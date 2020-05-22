Win a Trip: 2 Weeks Across the USA on a Moto Guzzi with Spirit of the Eagle Rideaway Contest

Moto Guzzi USA is excited to announce the “Spirit of the Eagle” Rideaway – an exclusive opportunity to plan your dream trip around the USA for two weeks, with a V85 TT supplied by Moto Guzzi USA.

We are offering the opportunity to plan up to a two-week trip in the month of August 2020 anywhere in the US on the V85 TT. You pick your destinations and time frame to get there, while we support with the mode of transportation, gas and the cost of hotels. It’s the perfect chance to get familiar with the new adventure model, test its capabilities and visit your favorite destinations.