Ducati Custom Rumble Contest Final Live – Bikes, Dates & Times

The Custom Rumble Contest Final to be Live Streamed on the Scrambler Ducati Facebook Page

On Monday, May 25 at 17:00 CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT) an exceptional jury made up of actor Nicholas Hoult, riders Chaz Davies and Andrea Dovizioso, the founder of BikeShed Dutch Van Someren and Filippo Barbacane, will elect the winning custom-made Scrambler Ducati from the competition

Five motorcycles in the final, one for each category of customization, from which the winner of the third edition of the Custom Rumble will be declared

The winner will be rewarded with an exclusive Beta workbench including tool kit



Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 21 May 2020 – The appointment is on Monday, May 25 at 17:00 CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT) on the Scrambler Ducati Facebook page for the live streaming final of Custom Rumble, the competition dedicated to the best custom Scrambler Ducati which has reached its third edition this year.



Enthusiasts of the world of customization and of the “Land of Joy” had until March 15 to vote for their favorite motorcycle on Scramblerducati.com; almost five thousand users expressed their preference from among the 74 custom bikes in the contest.



The awards event will be conducted by model, influencer and Scrambler Ducati Ambassador Dominika Grnova, who in turn participated in the Custom Rumble in 2018. At her side will be an exceptional jury with personalities from the motorcycle world and fans of the Scrambler Ducati brand, each one connected from their home:

Nicholas Hoult , British actor seen in Mad Max and About a Boy, as well as a passionate Ducatista

, founder of London's BikeShed and passionate motorcyclist Filippo Barbacane, Italian customizer of the Officine Rossopuro

The jury of experts will decide the winning custom Scrambler Ducati from the 5 finalists who received the most votes online in their category:

Rocker: 204 votes – Ducati Hellas featuring Jigsaw Customs, from Athens (Greece)

Cut-down: 231 votes – Francesco Russo featuring Moto Design Custom, from Naples (Italy)

All-Terrain: 357 votes – Nguyen Ximong, from Hanoi (Vietnam)

Outsider: 450 votes – Nick Tansley, from Barcelona (Spain)

Bully: 537 votes – Marco Graziani, CC Racing Garage, from Rome (Italy)

The winner will be rewarded with a Beta workbench with a complete set of tools included, a precious and functional instrument to continue transforming the production motorcycles into something unique.



To follow the live broadcast of the Custom Rumble final just connect to the official Scrambler Ducati Facebook page at 17:00 CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT) on Monday, May 25.