WorldSBK circus moves to Portugal despite being completely resurfaced in 2020 is very poor in grip

|In the penultimate round of the FIM Superbike World Championship, Pirelli brings the complete front range while for the rear it relies on more resistant solutions
|
Now the excting Aragón round is over, the FIM Superbike World Championship circus moves to Portugal where, next weekend, the penultimate round of the season – of which Pirelli is the Event Main Sponsor, will take place. To face the challenges that the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve of Portimão offers, Pirelli brings their entire range of compounds for the front, from the softest SC0 to the hardest SC2, while for the rear it focuses on harder solutions capable of supporting the high loads, both lateral and longitudinal, to which the tyres are subjected, and trying to compensate for the little grip offered by the track. In both WorldSBK and WorldSSP the rear reference solution will be the standard soft tyre, the SC0, supported in both cases by two development solutions in medium compound already used successfully in the past on demanding circuits such as Phillip Island and Most. The SCX will be entrusted with the role of qualifying tyre and possibly Superpole Race.
WorldSBK
WorldSSP
Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release.
Portimão: charm and pitfalls
“Portimão is certainly not the most demanding circuit on which we are called to race during the season, but it still remains one of those tracks not to be underestimated, both by the riders and by ourselves as tyre manufacturers. It is difficult for the riders due to the ups and downs and blind crests followed by sudden braking but, for this very reason, it is full of charm. But it is also a circuit which, despite being completely resurfaced in 2020, is very poor in grip and, at the same time, subjects the tyres to high lateral and longitudinal loads. Therefore, solutions that are too soft over the race distance could be penalised due to the graining they could encounter, especially with low temperatures. This is why we will use the SCX instead of the SCQ as a qualifying and possibly Superpole Race tyre while for long races the choice falls on the standard SC0 or on the development SC1 capable of ensuring better performance consistency.”