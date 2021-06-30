WorldSBK paddock moves to England to historic Donington Park circuit

After a two-week break, the WorldSBK paddock moves to England, on the historic Donington Park circuit, for the Prosecco DOC UK, fourth round of the 2021 Superbike World Championship 2021 season.



It will be a very special “Home GP” for Scott Redding, who returns to the circuit that in 2008 saw him achieving his first success in 125cc and becoming the youngest rider ever – 15 years and 170 days – to climb the top step of the podium in a World Championship race (until 2018 when Oncu, 54 days younger, got success in Moto3). Donington Park has also given Redding other great satisfactions, such as the one-two in 2019 that launched him definitively towards winning the British Superbike title. The English rider is back from a not-exciting weekend in Misano and will take to the track determined to reduce the disadvantage (45 points) from the top of the World standings.



Michael Ruben Rinaldi comes from the extraordinary exploit of Misano where he conquered two victories (Race-1 and SuperPole Race) and a second-place (Race-2). The Italian rider’s goal is to prove himself at the highest level even on a track that in the past has been less favorable.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“We’re going back to racing in England after a year’s absence and for me, it’s a very pleasant feeling, also because of the great memories I have of the 2019 season in which I won the BSB title. We come from a not easy weekend like the one in Misano and in Donington my goal is to come back to win. It will be my home GP and I’m very happy that I will find so many fans to support me.”



Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“Donington is a circuit where I have not been particularly comfortable in the past. But now the situation is very different. Certainly, we will need to find the speed to be competitive. We will work hard both on Thursday and in Friday’s free practice to get to Race-1 in the best conditions. Of course, it’s not like racing in Misano but I’m confident that we can have a positive weekend”.