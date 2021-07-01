Happy 4th of July & Happy Canada Day 2021 to all our readers! Let’s get out there and celebrate how great America and Canada is and be proud of who we are, where we live and what are countries are today! USA and Canada has a long and proud history with proud people and what better way to be inspired by that than by taking a road trip, visiting friends and family and truly enjoying oneself after quite a year!

As a biker who has lived in both the USA and Canada, Happy 4th of July & Happy Canada Day 2021 to all my fellow bikers out there!!!

Happy 4th of July – Happy Canada Day to all our American and Canadian readers! Great summer riding is here and it is the BEST time of year to celebrate and socialize with your fellow riders. How do you find local events, rallies, shows and meets? Check out Total Motorcycle’s event listings, right here on Total Motorcycle in our menu: Guides and Resources -> Events

I publish the latest big events, rallies, shows and meet listings as they come in each and every day. If I missed it and you would like to add your local events, rallies, shows and meet post it right in our Events Forum or if I missed a big one, Contact Me and I’ll post it right on Total Motorcycle. All big events are picked up and covered by Google News, and all small events are read locally by over 320 million readers.

You can’t lose either way.

Happy 4th of July – Happy Canada Day eh!

Americans celebrate July 4th as the official birthday of the United States of America, commemorating the vote in favor of independence by the Continental Congress on July 2, 1776. Wider announcements to the public followed two days later. Throughout the week of July 4th, families and friends gather for food, fireworks, and fun while also reflecting on freedom and liberty for all Americans.

National parks are home to many of the nation’s most beloved monuments, historic sites, hallowed grounds, and iconic landscapes. Celebrate Independence Day by finding a park, joining an event, reflecting on history, or enjoying the great outdoors!

Celebrate Canada List of Events

All across the country there are multi-talented creators who make our culture shine. This year, artists will mark Canada Day during a live broadcast, highlighting our resilience and strengthening the ties that unite us.

The 2-hour program will take you on a journey from Ottawa, Ontario, to Alberta, through Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Yukon, Manitoba, New Brunswick and North West Territories. It will feature the artists and artisans who make our country a vibrant stage. Visit Canadian Heritage’s YouTube channel not only to enjoy the program, but for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

On July 1, at 10 pm local time, thousands of Canadians will be dazzled by the Tim Hortons Canada Day Virtual Fireworks!

A Little History Lesson:

Independence Day (the Fourth of July) is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain and were now united, free, and independent states.

Independence Day is a national holiday marked by patriotic displays. Similar to other summer-themed events, Independence Day celebrations often take place outdoors. Independence Day is a federal holiday, so all non-essential federal institutions (such as the postal service and federal courts) are closed on that day. Many politicians make it a point on this day to appear at a public event to praise the nation’s heritage, laws, history, society, and people.

Families often celebrate Independence Day by hosting or attending a picnic or barbecue; many take advantage of the day off and, in some years, a long weekend to gather with relatives or friends. Decorations (e.g., streamers, balloons, and clothing) are generally colored red, white, and blue, the colors of the American flag. Parades are often held in the morning, before family get-togethers, while fireworks displays occur in the evening after dark at such places as parks, fairgrounds, or town squares. Happy 4th of July!

Canada Day is the national day of Canada. A federal statutory holiday, it celebrates the anniversary of July 1, 1867, the effective date of the Constitution Act, 1867 (then called the British North America Act, 1867), which united the three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. Originally called Dominion Day (French: Le Jour de la Confédération), the holiday was renamed in 1982, the year the Canada Act was passed.Canada Day celebrations take place throughout the country, as well as in various locations around the world, attended by Canadians living abroad.

Most communities across the country will host organized celebrations for Canada Day, typically outdoor public events, such as parades, carnivals, festivals, barbecues, air and maritime shows, fireworks, and free musical concerts, as well as citizenship ceremonies. There is no standard mode of celebration for Canada Day; Jennifer Welsh, a professor of International Relations at the University of Oxford, said about this: “Canada Day, like the country, is endlessly decentralized. There doesn’t seem to be a central recipe for how to celebrate it—chalk it up to the nature of the federation.” However, the locus of the celebrations is the national capital, Ottawa, Ontario, where large concerts and cultural displays are held on Parliament Hill, with the governor general and prime minister typically officiating, though the monarch or another member of the Royal Family may also attend or take the governor general’s place. Happy Canada Day!

Many Thanks to Wikipedia for the short history above.