Very slippery Detroit bummer 250SX East Championship

Chisholm Rides to 12th in Detroit

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s newest recruit Kyle Chisholm made his return to the 250SX class at Ford Field in Detroit to earn a 12th-place finish at last night’s Round 4 of the 250SX East Championship. The Florida rider had little time to adjust to the smaller displacement machine this week but had a solid day overall aboard the YZ250F in challenging conditions.

Chisholm and the team used the afternoon practice sessions to dial in the bike for their new rider, and he ended up ninth overall in qualifying. His heat race was another opportunity to work on the setup for the main event, with Chisholm finishing fourth. When the gate dropped for the main event, he got a great start in second and found himself fifth after the first lap. He was keeping the pace but had an issue on Lap 3 and lost some time. Chisholm never gave up and ultimately crossed the line 12th.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head to Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday, March 19, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jensen Hendler

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We knew going into the weekend that this first race was not going to be easy with very little time on the bike, but Kyle made progress throughout the day on a technical track. He got a great start, but unfortunately, he made a mistake and ended the race 12th. We’re going to go back to work this week and look to come back stronger in Indianapolis.”

Jensen Hendler

Kyle Chisholm

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“My first race on the 250 with only a couple days on it was a learning experience. The team worked all day to get me more and more comfortable on the bike with such a limited amount of time. Qualifying went well, and I was happy with fourth in the heat race. I ripped an amazing start in the main and almost had the holeshot but came out in second place. Unfortunately, a couple of laps in, I made an uncharacteristic mistake and lost a lot of time. So that was a bummer and didn’t lead to the result I know I’m capable of, but we’ll work hard this week and come back again in Indianapolis.

“The track was very slippery and rocky all night which made it a tough surface to race on, but my bike was amazing. We are just working on getting the bike dialed in for my specific liking, so I think we’ll be in a good spot with more time. Thanks to the whole team for their hard work all weekend.”