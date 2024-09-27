Seventh pole position for Adrian Huertas in WorldSSP at Aragon

Bulega third and Bautista fourth at the end of free practice at Aragon. Seventh pole position for Huertas in WorldSSP



It was a solid Friday for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team with Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista respectively third and fourth in the combined free practice standings of the Tissot Aragon Round.



After the team promptly resolved a small technical issue in FP1, Bulega found an excellent feeling in FP2, improving by more than eight-tenths to close Friday in third place with a time of 1’49.153, 132 thousandths behind Gerloff (BWM).



Alvaro Bautista worked on different tyre solutions between FP1 and FP2, as he does every Friday. In the afternoon session, he turned in an extremely strong race pace, finishing with an interesting time of 1’49.262, 109 thousandths down on his teammate.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“This morning, I couldn’t find the right conditions to ride at my best, while the feeling was excellent in the afternoon. The race pace is strong, but we must take another step forward tomorrow”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It was a satisfying day, during which we steadily progressed and gathered important information, including tyre choice. There was a lot of curiosity to understand the bike’s behaviour on the new asphalt, and the sensations were positive”.



WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas conquered the seventh pole position in the 2024 season of the World Supersport Championship and mathematically won the Tissot Superpole Award as the fastest rider of the season in qualifying.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am pleased because once again, together with the team, we have done a great job. However, we have two very long and demanding races ahead of us on a circuit that does not allow mistakes”.