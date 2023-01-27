WorldSBK teams depart first tests of 2023 MotoGP Jerez in confident mood

The Yamaha WorldSBK teams depart the first two-day test of 2023 at Jerez in confident mood, after strong performances from both seasoned WorldSBK campaigners Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli and class rookies Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner and Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK’s Razgatlıoğlu once again led the way, stamping his authority on proceedings by topping the timesheet on both days, with his lap time of 1’38.269 on day two tantalisingly close to the circuit lap record. Teammate, Andrea Locatelli, focused on evaluating development parts first tested in wet conditions back in December but made a significant improvement on the second day to finish seventh on the timesheet.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK duo of Aegerter and Gardner completed a true ‘marathon’ on track, racking up a total of 382 laps between them over the two days. Both riders started on the 2022 specification R1 WorldSBK, as they continued to familiarise themselves with the characteristics of the bike they’ll race for the first time this season but moved on to test the 2023 development parts late on the opening day. Both riders ended the two days comfortably inside the top ten but are confident of further improvement with two more days of testing in Portimao.

For Lorenzo Baldassarri the Jerez test was his first outing on the GMT94 Yamaha WorldSBK R1 he’ll race this season, so familiarization was his only focus during the two days. The Italian had a permanent smile on his face throughout the two days and is keen to repeat the experience next week in Portimao.

All four Yamaha WorldSBK teams will now head directly to Portimao for two more days of testing before heading down under to Australia for the opening round of the season at Phillip Island. In Portugal they will be joined by the Yamaha Motoxracing Team and rider Bradley Ray, who this year will contest the European rounds on the WorldSBK calendar.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – 1’38.269

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

“A very big crash this morning but I am very lucky, just a little pain in my left leg but now the feeling is coming better. We improved my R1, with good acceleration and good grip – I was trying today for 1’37 for the record, but I did not see! We used a Q tyre today and I see best lap, 1’38.2. In general, good testing for me – in Portimão we need to try some more set-up because we are happy but also we are not stopping. Just we try to keep making everything better – thanks to my team, every day they are working and now we start to see how the level of the bike is and I am very happy.”

Andrea Locatelli – 1’39.280

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

“These two days of testing were positive, because we returned on track in dry conditions – last time here in Jerez was raining for three days! We were able to take some confidence again with the R1 in the dry and it was positive to understand where we start with some new parts for 2023. Today, we improved a lot compared to yesterday and this is a good point to start again in Portimão. I was also able to push a bit more and to try a little bit to close the gap to the front guys, but to be honest we didn’t use a lot of soft tyres – or the Q tyre – to try and improve the lap time. We mainly try to work around the bike and search for good grip which is more important for the races. In the end, two positive days, no crash or mistakes and I had a good feeling on the bike, so now we can continue working next week.”

Dominique Aegerter – 1’39.193

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK

“I’m happy with the job done during the two days here in Jerez. Finally we could ride in the dry and at the end I was able to ride a little bit more comfortable. We tried a lot of things, including working on my riding style. The final position is good as the lap times, even though we know we still have margin to improve. Let’s move on to Portimao, where we will go more in depth with the testing and hopefully further improve.”

Remy Gardner – 1’39.464

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK

“I’m quite happy with the progress we made throughout the two days, we’re working well. I’m trying to understand the tyres, the bike, and I’m feeling good with everything. I’m enjoying a lot the time spent here in Jerez and I’m already looking forward to Portimao, where I’m confident we can find some more improvements and be faster.”

Lorenzo Baldassarri – 1’40.975

GMT94 Yamaha WorldSBK

“This has been a very useful test for me and my team to know our new Yamaha R1. We started from a base setup and little by little we could get some nice improvements. We could finally take some decisions about the basic set up in electronics and geometries so that we can have a base for the next test in Portimao next week. The lap time now is pretty far but it is not so relevant, we need to take our time and improve step by step in all directions. Thanks to the Team and Yamaha who put very strong efforts to put me in the best conditions to start the season in the good way.”