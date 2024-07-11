Donington Park Next for R3 World Cup as Title Battle Heats up

The FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup comes to Donington Park in the UK for Round 4 of the 2024 campaign, and as the season tips over its half-way point the title battle is heating up among the front runners.

Last time out in Misano onlookers were treated to one of the most spectacular races in the series’ young history with no fewer than eleven riders in winning contention on the run to the chequered flag in Race 2. While title-favourite Gonzalo Sanchez chalked up his fourth victory in the first race, the home riders charged to the front on Sunday and wildcard Christian Pucci took a maiden win.

Marc Vich remains Sanchez’s closest adversary after the Mallorcan collected 20 points for second place in Race 1 at Misano, and he now sits 28 points behind the rookie rider. However, after a run of consistent finishes, R3 stalwarts Dawid Nowak and Eduardo Burr have closed to within 17 and 18 points of Vich respectively. Following his best outing of the season so far, Italian rookie Alessandro di Persio has rocketed to fifth in the standings – just five points behind Burr – and Japan’s Takumi Takahashi and Shoma Yamane are separated by just one point in sixth and seventh.

Donington Park will offer the young bLU cRU riders the experience of racing on a classic track with all its quirks and challenges, along with its infamously changeable weather conditions. Another spectacle awaits as the stars of the future battle for their pass to the WorldSSP300 class and beyond.