Yamaha Announces 2025 VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 Team and Rider Line-Up

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to unveil an exciting evolution in its European Championship EMX250 program for 2025. The VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team has partnered with the esteemed VHR team, led by Bruno Verhaeghe, to form the newly named VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team. This collaboration combines expertise, resources, and passion to elevate the program to new heights.

Yamaha and the team are proud to keep talented riders Ivano van Erp and Janis Reisulis for another season. Both, equipped with Yamaha’s proven GYTR kitted YZ250F, will have the tools to chase championship glory in 2025.

As the 2017 Junior Motocross 65cc World Champion, van Erp has proven to be one of the most promising riders in European motocross. The Dutch star joined Yamaha’s EMX125 program in 2020, where he honed his skills and secured seven race wins and six overall victories aboard a GYTR kitted YZ125. He capped his 125cc career with a victory at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in 2022. In 2023, van Erp stepped up to the EMX250 class, immediately making an impact with a race win and overall victory in Latvia before a season-ending injury slowed his progress. Despite limited preparation for 2024, due to the injury sustained, he made a strong comeback with three podium finishes, including a round win, positioning him as a title favourite for 2025.

Janis Reisulis burst onto the scene in 2022 with a podium finish in his EMX125 debut season at just 13 years old. In 2023, the young Latvian dominated the EMX125 Championship, achieving 12 race wins, six overall victories, and a flawless 100% podium record to claim the title. Promoted to the EMX250 team in 2024, Reisulis faced an early setback due to an ACL ligament injury but remains determined to return stronger and battle for the title in 2025.

This collaboration with VHR, a team which was founded in 1997 by Bruno Verhaeghe, marks an exciting chapter for Yamaha Motor Europe’s EMX250 program. The VHR team, known for its family spirit and history of developing talented riders, brings a wealth of experience to this new venture. Combined with the strong foundation established by VRT and a powerhouse rider line-up, the VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team is poised to achieve exceptional results in 2025.

Thorsten Lentink

Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Specialist

“Mickaël Vrignon, the owner of VRT, approached us with this partnership proposal for 2025, and we immediately recognized the potential benefits. We are excited to announce this collaboration, which will strengthen the team’s performance while maintaining our existing strategy, structure, and program. EMX250 is an important category inside the step-up structure for YME, and we are committed to providing Ivano and Janis with the best possible environment to succeed in 2025.”