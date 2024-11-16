Positive Friday for Aprilia Racing with two RS-GP24 bikes through to Q2 in Montmeló

It was a positive start for Aleix Espargaró, who once again confirmed his good sensations at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In the practice session, the Granollers native had some outstanding time attacks, finishing the session in third place, just one tenth of a second behind the best time. Thanks to this performance, Aleix will go straight through to Q2. Espargaró, who still holds the track record set in May with an impressive time of 1:38.190, is determined to finish out his career in the best possible way. Maverick Viñales also put in a solid performance on his home track, going straight through to Q2. The Spanish rider finished the practice session sixth, just three tenths of a second behind the best time, in spite of being conditioned by two yellow flags during his final time attack. With this result, Viñales remains consistent being one of only three riders on the MotoGP grid to have gone straight through to Q2 in every Friday practice session this season.