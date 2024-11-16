Positive Friday for Aprilia Racing with two RS-GP24 bikes through to Q2 in Montmeló

THIRD-PLACE TIME FOR ALEIX ESPARGARÓ AND SIXTH FOR MAVERICK VIÑALES IN THEIR HOME GP
It was a positive start for Aleix Espargaró, who once again confirmed his good sensations at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In the practice session, the Granollers native had some outstanding time attacks, finishing the session in third place, just one tenth of a second behind the best time. Thanks to this performance, Aleix will go straight through to Q2. Espargaró, who still holds the track record set in May with an impressive time of 1:38.190, is determined to finish out his career in the best possible way.
Maverick Viñales also put in a solid performance on his home track, going straight through to Q2. The Spanish rider finished the practice session sixth, just three tenths of a second behind the best time, in spite of being conditioned by two yellow flags during his final time attack. With this result, Viñales remains consistent being one of only three riders on the MotoGP grid to have gone straight through to Q2 in every Friday practice session this season.
It was a positive Friday. I’m happy and satisfied with my performance, despite the track conditions being complicated because of poor grip due to the low temperatures. In recent races, I’ve struggled on Friday, becoming more competitive on Saturday, but I knew that I would need to give one hundred percent today. My team played a fundamental role, with crew chief Antonio Jiménez convincing me to make a front tyre change at the last minute which allowed me to do an outstanding flying lap.
Unfortunately, in the final time attack, I encountered two yellow flags which kept me from improving my time. I think that we are more competitive than the race we did here in May. This season I have always managed to take full advantage of the bike on Friday, demonstrating consistency and a good level. Being in Q2 throughout the entire year is extremely positive.
A great start with both our riders directly in Q2. This is a special race for Aprilia Racing, the last for Aleix and Maverick, and we want to finish in the best possible way. The goal is to aim for a strong qualifying session and good results in both the sprint and the main race.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Yamaha extended its lead in the riders’, manufacturers’ and teams’ standings of the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship in the penultimate round at Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina, with Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK’s Toprak […]
RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING AND RAM EXTEND EXCITING PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2023 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and RAM are pleased to announce an extension to their global partnership. The exciting and already successful collaboration, […]