Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Locked & Loaded for Loket!

After a brief break, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are set to resume action this weekend at the 14th round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship in Loket, Czech Republic. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is back at full strength with the return of Maxime Renaux, who withdrew from round 12, the MXGP of Great Britain, to prioritize his recovery from the hip injury he sustained at the MXGP of Switzerland in April.

Situated 130 km west of Prague, Loket is a charming medieval village that gained fame as a filming location for the James Bond movie “Casino Royale” in 2006. The venue is known for its “old-school” track, featuring steep uphills and challenging downhills. The clay surface demands precise throttle control, making it a hard-packed venue that suits high-momentum, smooth riding styles, much like that of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen. With a strong track record at Loket, including race wins in 2018 and 2023, Vlaanderen arrives fifth in the MXGP Championship Standings, eager for more podium finishes after securing his first of the season in Finland just 10 days ago.

For Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jago Geerts, Loket presents an exciting new challenge as he prepares to ride the track for the first time on a 450cc. Despite facing a few setbacks recently, in terms of minor injuries, Geerts has been gaining speed and confidence aboard his YZ450FM and is determined to continue his ascent in the standings.

Meanwhile, Maxime Renaux makes his return with renewed energy after his recovery break. Following a fairytale start to the season, where he left Argentina as the opening round winner and early championship leader, Renaux has demonstrated his competitive edge and remains resolute in his goal of uncorking more bottles of podium champagne in the upcoming rounds.

In the MX2 class, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory’s Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga, and Karlis Reisulis are all aiming to push forward. They’ve been fine-tuning the details with the team to gain confidence and comfort on the track, making steady progress toward their goals. Benistant has his sights set on a podium finish, while Elzinga and Reisulis are focused on enjoying their time on the bike without any pressure.

Calvin Vlaanderen

5th MXGP World Championship Standings, 366-points

“⁠I had a busy week after Finland with training and testing, so it was nice to have a weekend off at home. Being on the podium in Finland has definitely given me a boost, not only for the upcoming races but also in my daily training. ⁠⁠Loket is one of my favorite tracks, I really enjoy racing there. I’ve had some race wins there in 2018 and also in 2022, so my goal for this weekend is to fight up front.”

Maxime Renaux

7th MXGP World Championship Standings, 347-points

“I’m feeling much better. After a few weeks of rest, the hip is pretty good now. I have been able to start training again. I have some pretty good memories from Loket, like podiums in both classes, MXGP and MX2, so it’s a track that I really like. I’m going into this weekend without any pressure or expectation. My goal is purely to rebuild after a good amount of time off the bike. So that’s where we are at, I want to get back to where I started this season, and end the season strong.”

Jago Geerts

13th MXGP World Championship Standings, 211-points

“It has been a quiet week recovering from crash in Finland, so it was mostly spent doing physio. I’m not 100% but I feel okay, my foot and shoulder are starting to feel good again. I enjoy riding in Loket. It’s an old school track so it should be a fun weekend. I won two GP’s there in the MX2 so it’s nice to arrive with some nice memories. It’s my first time there on the 450 so my goal is to have a consistent weekend and show some good speed.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 World Championship Standings, 458-points

“The weekend off was good to rest a little bit. I did a bit of training and a long run, other than that I spent some time with my friends. I really like Loket, I haven’t raced there for a couple of years, but I have been on the podium there and I am happy to be back. I had my first ever podium there, and I have won races there too. My goal is the same as it always is. I want to make good starts and be in the fight for the podium.”

Karlis Reisulis

12th MX2 World Championship Standings, 253-points

“⁠I didn’t do anything crazy in the weekend off. It was just a normal weekend of riding and training. I like Loket. It’s a really nice track with some good elevation, and it was my first Grand Prix in Europe in MX2 and on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, so I enjoyed it and look forward to being back there again.”

Rick Elzinga

16th MX2 World Championship Standings, 193-points

“My weekend off was well spent. I’m feeling reenergized going into this weekend, which is good. I like Loket. It’s old-school, but still a beautiful track and somewhere that I love riding. I like Czech in general, there is always a good atmosphere with good fans. I think I finished sixth there last year, so the aim is to be around there or better.”

Posted on Friday, July 25th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard