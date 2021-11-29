Yamaha Motor Europe Launches the Yamaha Motor Academy

Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. is excited to introduce the Yamaha Motor Academy, an institution designed to enhance the knowledge and skills within Yamaha’s European network of dealers and service shops. Officially launching this month, the Yamaha Motor Academy will bring high-quality business and technical trainings, as well as business development opportunities to Yamaha authorised dealers.

As a Kando*-creating company, we always put customers’ interests first. In this rapidly changing world, where business complexities and customer expectations are constantly growing, our dealers have the critical role to not only provide all our customers with excellent services, but above all a great customer experience that surpasses their expectations.

We are convinced that each individual within the dealer organisation makes an important contribution to our customer focus. This is why all divisions of Yamaha Motor Europe have joined forces, resulting in a modern institute for training employees in all disciplines that are important for running a healthy and customer-centric dealership.

With a unique pan-European approach, the Yamaha Motor Academy, part of Yamaha Motor Europe Headquarters in The Netherlands, brings a broad portfolio of widely accessible online and offline training programmes to anyone working in a Yamaha dealership. Staff can therefore benefit from fun and effective methods to not only increase their knowledge and skills but also further their career opportunities.

In our pursuit of the highest possible customer satisfaction, the personalised training paths of the Yamaha Motor Academy are infused with the five founding values​​​​ of the institute: Motivation, Care, Knowledge, Passion and Satisfaction. These training paths ensure that everyone who obtains their Yamaha Motor Academy certificate has the knowledge, skills and attitude to meet Yamaha’s high standards, delivering improved and impassioned customer interaction in their daily work.

The Yamaha Motor Academy follows the newest learning methods that take into account the individual and the human learning capacity. Following the latest educational methodologies and working with the most modern technologies, we maintain contact with each student in an engaging and interactive way. With a mix of work-oriented, entertaining e-learnings, social and cooperative interactions, as well as conventional teaching, students can enjoy an informal and more personalised learning experience; maintaining the fun aspect of training and inspiring them to keep learning.

Via a state-of-the-art learning experience platform, training courses can be followed at any time of the day via PC, and increasingly also via smartphone. An app will also be made available so that everyone can be continuously connected, see their progress or share community-based interests.

The Yamaha Motor Academy opens its virtual doors with 12 new learning paths consisting of more than 100 modules, for 12 countries in 10 languages ​​from January 2022 and will scale up over the next two years to all countries within the business territory of Yamaha Motor Europe. Simultaneously it will continue to develop innovative learning methods and functionalities of the learning experience platform as both knowledge centre and community hub.

In the future, all employees of more than 2,800 Yamaha dealers, working in our complete product range (Powered Two-wheeler, Marine, Side-by-side, Snowmobile and more) across 42 countries, will benefit from one fully dedicated vision and a unique, centrally-led approach with high quality training programmes. Every person enrolled will increase their knowledge and skills, enabling them to make their personal contribution to the dealer team for improved business performance. Most importantly, they can deliver a memorable experience to each of our customers during every contact with Yamaha.

In summary, the Yamaha Motor Academy:

Will be operational in November in close cooperation with each of the national distributors.

Supports all dealer staff in Europe in improving their expertise and skill sets, and so enables them to play an important role with their job and deliver the best customer experience.

Covers the complete dealer retail business (sales, marketing and service) and provides programmes for all product groups (PTW, SPV, Marine, RVPP, P&A).

Operates according to the latest didactic methods and a state-of-the-art digital set-up with the new Learning Experience Platform. It offers a blended learning journey composed by competency-based modules with engaging content, virtual and physical classroom trainings.

Delivers more than just learning and education; it also makes sure that Yamaha’s direction and guidelines are understood and implemented by all dealer staff in Europe.

* KANDO, our Corporate Mission, is the Japanese word to express the feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that you experience when you encounter something of exceptional value, quality and performance.