Yamaha Racing announces multi-year deal with sport’s top up-and-coming rider

October 11, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year deal with one of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders – Haiden Deegan. The Californian has multiple amateur titles and is a great addition to the team’s amateur motocross program.

At the young age of 15, Deegan is already one of the most popular riders in the sport with his on-track success and engaging personality. The son of motocross icon Brian Deegan, racing is in his blood and he shares his father’s work ethic and passion for the sport. He has won championships at every level that he has raced, including winning four in a single day. In addition to his impressive number of titles, at 10 years old, Deegan became the youngest rider in the world to land a backflip on a motorcycle.

Jeremy Coker

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re really happy to have a rider of Haiden’s caliber join our team. He has a great presence on and off the track and is a proven championship contender. We look forward to the upcoming season and look to bring home some more number-one plates!”

Haiden Deegan

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m excited to ride with champions and learn from them at Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing. I feel good on the bike and have a lot of work to do, and I am looking forward to it!”

About Michael Le Pard 6498 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles