Fantastic achievement for Italy CIV SuperSport 600 champion

DAVIDE STIRPE IS ITALY’S CIV SUPERPSORT 600 CHAMPION

TOGETHER WITH THE MV AGUSTA F3

The rider from Extreme Racing Service team won the 2021 title on his home track at Vallelunga

Schiranna, Varese, October 11, 2021 – With a spectacular win in Race 1 on Saturday, October 9, in Vallelunga, his home track, and a fourth place the following day, Davide Stirpe, racing under the colours of Extreme Racing Service, secured the title of Italy’s CIV SuperSport 600 champion, riding his MV Agusta F3 675. The title came as the culmination of an intense, exciting racing weekend, and celebrations started at MV Agusta’s headquarters in Schiranna, Northern Italy, just after Stirpe zoomed past the chequered flag on Sunday.

Timur Sardarov, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. CEO commented: “We are enthusiastic about this fantastic achievement by Davide Stirpe, an incredibly talented racer and MV Agusta test rider who is taking the legendary name of MV Agusta to new heights in racing. I’d like to thank Extreme Racing Service team, whose experience and hard work allowed Stirpe to express his riding skills to their very best and free the full potential of the F3 675.”