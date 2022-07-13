Yamaha Racing Heritage Club Revved Up for Sachsenring Classic

The Yamaha Racing Heritage Club (YRHC) is gearing up for the ADAC Sachsenring Classic on the 15th-17th of July, giving fans the chance to see legendary riders such as Giacomo Agostini, Dieter Braun, Christian Sarron, Jörg Teuchert and Sandro Cortese in action, along with their iconic race bikes.

The YRHC was set up to safeguard and celebrate the manufacturer’s rich racing legacy by providing owners of classic race bikes a chance to become members, register their bikes on the official database, and receive advanced technical support. It kicked off its inaugural year in style at the ASI Motoshow in Varano, Italy, before moving onto the Sunday Ride Classic at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, where racing legends such as 15x World Champion Giacomo Agostini and former 250cc World Champions Carlos Lavado (1983 & 1986) and Christian Sarron (1984) took to the track alongside the TZ Club of France. You can relive all of the action from the Sunday Ride Classic in the video below, where Yamaha Motor Europe President Eric De Seynes talks us through the aims of the YRHC and why it was set up.

One of the biggest highlights for the YRHC in 2022 was 3x 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey emotionally riding his 1993 YZR500 for the first time since his career-ending accident at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now, the YRHC has set its sights on the Sachsenring Classic as the historic circuit celebrates its 95th anniversary. Some of the planned highlights from the weekend include Agostini reuniting with the TZ750 he won his last World Championship race on in 1977 at Hockenheim. He will take to the track on Saturday and Sunday for a YRHC parade lap alongside Sarron on the TZ750 he rode to second in the 1977 Formula 750 World Championship.

They will be joined over the weekend by some of the biggest names from German motorcycle racing, including 1973 250cc World Champion Dieter Braun, who will ride a lovingly restored replica of his title-winning TD3 on track, and Jörg Teuchert, who will take to the circuit on the R6 he rode to the 2000 WorldSSP Championship. Providing the perfect link between the past and the present, 2012 Moto3 and 2018 WorldSSP World Champion Sandro Cortese, along with EWC riders Marvin Fritz and Max Neukirchner, will also join in the fun as they get the opportunity to ride a classic two-stroke race bike in front of the passionate German fans.

There will also be an incredible selection of bikes on display on the YRHC stand spanning the entire racing history of Yamaha, from one of their first-ever race bikes, a 1957 Yamaha YA-B 125cc, all the way up to Fabio Quartararo’s 2021 MotoGP championship-winning M1. Other rare highlights include a 1967 250cc Yamaha Noguchi DS3, a 1969 50cc RF302, and the FZ750 that Eddie Lawson rode to victory at the 1985 Imola 200. On top of this, Yamaha will also be celebrating its racing success in more modern times, with the R1 Ben Spies rode to the 2009 WorldSBK title and Chaz Davies’ 2011 WorldSSP championship-winning R6 on display.

The YRHC has an action-packed schedule at the ADAC Sachsenring Classic, which kicks off on Friday, the 15th of July, and runs over the weekend, with the YRHC parade laps and autograph sessions taking place on Saturday and Sunday.