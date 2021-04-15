Yamaha Returns to 2021 WorldSBK Season Stronger

Garrett Gerloff: P3 – 1’49.439 / 125 laps GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team “I am so happy with the amount of information that we now have. We have sorted out a lot of things which allowed us to improve with different temperatures and wind conditions. The wind affects the feeling you have around the whole track, because it completely changes the braking points, as well as how fast the bike can turn into the corners, making some of them feel horrible because you cannot turn at all. That’s why the experience of these two days is so valuable. I know I have a strong bike and I’m happy with how we are working as a team.” Andrea Locatelli: P5 – 1’50.257 / 118 laps Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK “It’s a very strange feeling, because I had crashes on both days – but they were so crazy strange crashes! I felt sorry for the guys and the whole team, because we were unable to continue to work on track with these disruptions – having to stop and repair the bike or use alternative parts from the test plan. In the end, we were able to ride a little bit and improve, it was not so bad in the end. A very strange test here for me, but now we will see for the next test. We can analyse everything and the goal is to stay focused and to return here with a plan to improve again.” Kohta Nozane: P8 – 1’51.277 / 118 laps GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team “As I expected, it was very difficult for me to adapt to this track. This morning, though, I started off with a very good feeling, but then I messed up and crashed in Turn 2, damaging the bike. The team worked hard to fix it, but the crash affected my feeling negatively. Overall, I did not have a good pace, I expected more. But, fortunately, next week we will test here again, so I will immediately have another chance to improve.” Christophe Ponsson: P9 – 1’52.269 / 94 laps Alstare Yamaha WorldSBK Supported Team “I’m much more confident and comfortable in myself and on the bike than I was in Barcelona. I’m still not completely comfortable with my position on the bike, so we need to try something new for the next test. The Yamaha R1 is new to me too, I need to adapt to it and understand it fully, so I can see which area I need to improve. I’ve enjoyed riding this bike at Aragón, I’ve never really been that fast on this track so this is positive. First of all I need to adjust my riding style and make some other changes, and then we’ll see later what I can do.” Niccolò Canepa: P10 – 1’53.348 / 38 laps “I was not expecting to ride here in Aragon, and I feel sorry for Toprak, but for me it was a good chance to understand the level of my fitness after the surgery on my ankle. I was able to test something quite important, and even if I was not able to be at my normal level it was enough to work with the guys and make some quite big improvements. I was in some pain at the end of the day but even with that, it was great to ride the R1 WorldSBK machine and do some productive work.” Andrea Dosoli Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager “First of all, it’s sad that Toprak isn’t with us here in Aragón. We took the opportunity to do some development work with Niccolò and I must thank him, because he was still not quite fit. We got some interesting information for future development. This has been an important test for us because it’s a track we struggled at last year and I’m confident that what we have learned over these two days will be beneficial for the race. It looks like the development over the winter has given us a clear indication of where we’ve improved. We have time to further develop the package for the next test and the opener. Garrett has constantly improved the feeling with the bike on both the race and softer compound tyres, and I can see that there is more to come. Kohta is still learning, it’s another new track for him and again we’ve seen improvements, particularly with the softer tyre and to be fast also with the race tyre. Andrea has been working on the race pace and has given us some positive feedback. He lost time with the small off but it’s part of the learning process. Christophe is starting to understand the bike more and more, and we’re confident that with more experience he’ll be able to extract more potential from the Yamaha R1. These two days were a little cooler than what we expect in the next test and race, so what we’ve learned across these two days could be confirmed when the temperature is higher.”