Yamaha to race Indonesian Colours at Mandalika WorldSBK Round

The Yamaha R1s of the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli will sport a special livery for Round 2 of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend in Mandalika. The design, which features the red and white of the Sang Saka Merah-Putih, the national flag of Indonesia, is a thank you to both Indonesian race fans and Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing (YIMM) for their passion and support.

The connection between Yamaha Racing and the Indonesian fans has always been a close one, but it was cemented further in 2021. During the first ever WorldSBK weekend at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, thousands of local fans celebrated alongside Razgatlıoğlu as the Turkish rider was crowned as World Champion.

The relationship is just as close between Yamaha Racing and YIMM, who have been a staunch supporter of Yamaha’s racing activities in MotoGP, WorldSBK and MXGP for many years. This relationship extends further than World Championship racing, however. Yamaha Motor Europe and YIMM work closely together to identify and develop the next generation of racers, with the best from Indonesia securing places in the European bLU cRU program.

This was the path followed by Galang Hendra Pratama who, through the collaboration between Yamaha Motor Europe and YIMM, was able to progress from promising national championship racer to FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race winner. Galang Hendra remains an inspiration to the many Indonesian youngsters currently racing with YIMM support in Indonesia but looking to follow the same path to the world stage as their compatriot.

The Mandalika livery will also include a simple but special message for all supporters of Yamaha Racing in Indonesia, Terima kasih; Thank you!

Paolo Pavesio: Marketing & Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Our race teams in both WorldSBK and MXGP have always enjoyed a special relationship with the Indonesian race fans and strong support from Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing. However, the connection goes beyond our professional race teams, since we work closely together to develop young Indonesian riders and give them the opportunity to showcase their talents within our bLU cRU program. This weekend in Mandalika we wanted to do something to show our appreciation for this support in Indonesia, to say Terima kasih to both the fans and to YIMM, but also to show the next generation of Indonesian racers that anything is possible. Hopefully in the future we will have an Indonesian rider on the bike, together with the flag!”

Dyonisius Beti: President Director & CEO PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing

“This weekend, we will have the FIM Superbike World Championship race in Mandalika. Thank you to the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team for presenting a special Red and White livery on the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK, it is appreciated. This special treatment, which is a form of closeness between YIMM and Yamaha Racing, also shows the special relationship with loyal fans from Indonesia. We hope this will further strengthen the relationship with Indonesian fans and motivate and inspire young Indonesian racers to passionately pursue a racing career and, ultimately, achieve their goals.”