Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup Continues to Grow in 2025

For the third year in a row, the 2025 Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup is on course for a record number of entries, with over 600 young talents from 27 countries already signed up to compete for the opportunity to win a place on the start gate at the 2025 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in Uddevalla, Sweden, and with registration remaining open until midnight CET on Wednesday, 28th February, there is still time to enter and ensure your spot on the grid.
The 2024 Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup saw a record number of entries, with 754 riders aged between eight and 16 registered from 31 different countries, an increase of 40% compared to 2023 as more youngsters took the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning BLU CRU program. It also saw the first participants from outside Europe at the season-ending SuperFinale, with entries from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Brazil, highlighting the global reach of the BLU CRU program and Yamaha’s commitment to developing young talent worldwide.
This number is predicted to be beaten once more in 2025 as the Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup grows from strength to strength, with over 600 competitors already signed up with three weeks left to go, including over 50 female riders and 40 sets of siblings.
Similar to previous years, Yamaha’s BLU CRU program forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid and is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent in road and off-road racing. It creates a professional environment featuring coaching, technical support, and mentoring from some of the biggest names in racing to encourage, develop, and nurture the stars of tomorrow while providing an uninterrupted and structured career path from national to world championship level.
The Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup allows young riders around the world to compete against each other in either the YZ125, YZ85, or YZ65 classes, with the top 40 competitors from each category earning a place at the Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which will take place in Uddevalla, Sweden, on August 15th-17th alongside the 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.
The riders who qualify for the prestigious YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale will get to experience being a part of a World Championship event in front of thousands of fans, the world’s media, and alongside their MXGP heroes. The top three riders from each category and two wildcards will earn a coveted spot at the exclusive BLU CRU Masterclass.
At the BLU CRU Masterclass, they will receive expert training, tutoring, and a glimpse into the world of professional motocross. For YZ125 riders, the ultimate reward is a ride with a Supported Yamaha team in the 2026 EMX125 Championship, while YZ85 and YZ65 competitors will receive Yamaha support and GYTR parts for the following season.
The 2025 racing season is just around the corner, so make sure you don’t miss out, and sign up now for the YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup. Registration will close at midnight (CET) on Wednesday 28th February.
