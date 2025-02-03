Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup Continues to Grow in 2025

For the third year in a row, the 2025 Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup is on course for a record number of entries, with over 600 young talents from 27 countries already signed up to compete for the opportunity to win a place on the start gate at the 2025 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale in Uddevalla, Sweden, and with registration remaining open until midnight CET on Wednesday, 28th February, there is still time to enter and ensure your spot on the grid. The 2024 Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup saw a record number of entries, with 754 riders aged between eight and 16 registered from 31 different countries, an increase of 40% compared to 2023 as more youngsters took the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning BLU CRU program. It also saw the first participants from outside Europe at the season-ending SuperFinale, with entries from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Brazil, highlighting the global reach of the BLU CRU program and Yamaha’s commitment to developing young talent worldwide. This number is predicted to be beaten once more in 2025 as the Yamaha YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup grows from strength to strength, with over 600 competitors already signed up with three weeks left to go, including over 50 female riders and 40 sets of siblings. Similar to previous years, Yamaha’s BLU CRU program forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid and is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent in road and off-road racing. It creates a professional environment featuring coaching, technical support, and mentoring from some of the biggest names in racing to encourage, develop, and nurture the stars of tomorrow while providing an uninterrupted and structured career path from national to world championship level.